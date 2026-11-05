Ghana: Prostate Cancer - Separating Myths From Facts

GLOBALLY, one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetime, studies have shown.

In African men, the risk is even higher - one out of every six men will develop the disease.

In Ghana, more than 60 per cent of men with prostate cancer are diagnosed late, usually at an advanced stage when treatment options are limited and chances of survival may be low.

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Experts say myths and misconceptions about prostate cancer continue to cloud public understanding, putting men's health at risk and delaying medical care.

As November marks Men's Health Awareness Month, Family Physician Specialist at Opstra Medical Group, Dr Nathan Kwablah, identifies some common myths about prostate cancer, urging men to seek accurate information, follow professional advice and make informed decisions about their prostate health.

Five prostate cancer myths men should know:

Myth 1: Prostate cancer affects only older men

Fact: Dr Kwablah says although the risk of prostate cancer increases with age and the disease is mostly diagnosed in men aged 65 years and above, younger men can also develop it.

He explains that prostate cancer can develop silently for years in men, with symptoms showing only when the disease has advanced.

Action: He advises men, particularly those aged 40 years and above, to screen for prostate cancer at least once a year to detect the disease early before it progresses.

Myth 2: Frequent sex prevents prostate cancer

There is a common belief that frequent sexual activity or ejaculation protects men against prostate cancer.

Fact: Dr Kwablah says research findings suggesting a possible association between ejaculation frequency and prostate cancer risk do not establish that having more sex prevents the disease.

Action: Men should, therefore, not rely on sexual activity as a means of preventing prostate cancer or allow such beliefs to replace regular medical checks and screening.

Myth 3: Prostate cancer treatment means the end of a man's sex life

Some men delay prostate cancer treatment due to the fear that it will permanently affect their sexual performance.

Fact: Dr Kwablah acknowledges that while some treatments may affect sexual function, it does not mean that a man will automatically lose his sexual ability permanently.

He explains that therapies are available to manage possible side effects and help men regain sexual function should such difficulties occur.

Action: Men experiencing such difficulties should discuss them openly with their doctors rather than abandon treatment or resort to unapproved remedies.

Myth 4: Prostate cancer is a death sentence

Fact: According to Dr Kwablah, the outcome of prostate cancer treatment largely depends on how early the cancer is detected and the appropriate treatment received.

When detected at an early stage, prostate cancer, he says, can be treated successfully and, in some cases, cured.

Action: Men diagnosed with the disease are urged not to give up hope but to seek care from qualified health professionals and follow the recommended treatment plan.

Myth 5: Herbal medicines can cure prostate cancer

With many men turning to herbal preparations and alternative remedies for different health conditions, Dr Kwablah cautions against relying on such products to treat prostate cancer.

Fact: He says there is no established scientific evidence that herbal or alternative medicines can cure the disease.

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Action: Men diagnosed with prostate cancer are advised to seek treatment through recognised health facilities and qualified specialists, particularly urologists, rather than delay care in the hope that unproven remedies will eliminate the cancer.

Delaying appropriate treatment could allow the disease to progress and make management more difficult.

Key Takeaway

A prostate cancer diagnosis is not automatically a death sentence. Early screening, detection and appropriate treatment remain important.

Men diagnosed with the disease should seek care from qualified health professionals and avoid delaying treatment because of unproven remedies.

Dr Kwablah advises men to take prostate health seriously, seek medical attention when necessary and not allow embarrassment, fear or misinformation to stand in the way of medical care and appropriate treatment.