Ghana: U.S.$4.8m Investment to Boost Grain Storage

GHANA is set to acquire a 21,000 metric-tonne-capacity grain storage facility under a US$4.8 million investment as part of efforts to reduce post-harvest losses and strengthen national food security.

The facility is expected to ease pressure on existing warehouses as increased production of rice and maize under the government's agricultural interventions exposes the country's inadequate storage capacity.

The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Mr Eric Opoku, announced this in Accra on Tuesday at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DMT Collateral for the project.

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He expressed appreciation to the partners for mobilising funds for the facility and assured them of the ministry's support for its implementation.

Mr Opoku said although the government had made resources available to the National Food Buffer Stock Company to purchase surplus produce from farmers, inadequate storage facilities continued to undermine efforts to preserve harvested grains.

He urged the partners to consider expanding the project, saying Ghana required more than 15 silos, with the number potentially increasing to 20, to adequately support grain production across the country.

He also indicated that the ministry was ready to provide technical assistance and collaborate with relevant institutions, including the National Service Authority, to ensure the effective implementation and management of the facility.

Mr Opoku said the project formed part of broader efforts to strengthen the country's agricultural value chain, covering soil and seed testing, extension services, production and storage.

The Managing Director of DMT Collateral, Mr Paul Minlah, noted that the initiative demonstrated the importance of government-private sector collaboration in addressing challenges confronting the agricultural sector.

He said the facility would provide the infrastructure to preserve harvested grains, maintain their quality and support the establishment of a national emergency food reserve to meet the country's needs during periods of shortage.

· Mr Eric Opoku and partners signing the document

Mr Minlah underlined that the company would lead the technical and commercial development of the project, mobilise funding and work with the Joint Project Implementation Committee to ensure its successful execution.

He added that the project would build local expertise through training in grain drying, quality management and equipment maintenance.

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In a related development, Omanbapa Agritech Limited has presented seven billboards to support preparations for the Farmers' Day celebration in the Bono Region and parts of the Ahafo Region, together with 500 branded caps and 10 telescopic flags.

The Managing Director of Omanbapa Agritech Limited, Mr Bernard Oduro Takyi, said the company had pledged its support for the celebrations through the donation of vehicles and other logistical items to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture following an agreement signed on July 27, 2026.

Mr Oduro Takyi explained that the gesture formed part of the company's commitment to supporting the government's agricultural vision and encouraging corporate organisations to contribute to the development of the sector.

He said the company was particularly interested in supporting the introduction of technology into agriculture to improve farming practices and productivity.