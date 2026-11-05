Ghana: Tricycle Rider Jailed 14 Years for Defiling Three-Year-Old Girl

A 29-year-old tricycle rider has been sentenced to 14 years' imprisonment with hard labour for defiling a three-year-old girl at Tiegber in the Wa Municipality.

The convict, Naah Mashood, was found guilty after trial at the Wa High Court and sentenced on October 30, 2026, by Justice Osei-Wusu.

The Upper West Regional Police Command, in a statement signed by its Regional Police Commander, DCOP Francis Yirihoare, said the convict was arrested on February 24, 2026, by officers of the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) following a complaint by the victim's mother.

According to the police, Mashood had been contracted by the victim's parent to transport her to and from school but allegedly lured her to an isolated location on February 23, 2026, where he sexually assaulted her inside his tricycle, locally known as a "Cambuu".

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Following investigations, he was arraigned before the Wa District Magistrate Court before the case proceeded to the High Court for trial.

The court subsequently found him guilty of defilement and sentenced him to 14 years' imprisonment with hard labour.

The Regional Police Command commended the officers involved in the investigation and prosecution, as well as other individuals whose contributions helped secure the conviction.

It urged parents and guardians to closely monitor their children and take necessary measures to ensure their safety.

The public was also encouraged to report suspected cases of child abuse and defilement to the nearest police station or DOVVSU office for prompt investigation.

The Command reaffirmed its commitment to protecting children and ensuring that perpetrators of sexual offences were brought to justice.