Ghana: Police Arrest 3 Over Robberies Targeting Bank Customers in Kumasi

THE police have arrested three Nigerian nationals suspected of belonging to a criminal syndicate that allegedly robbed bank customers of large sums of money in Kumasi and its environs.

The suspects, identified as Aboy Promise, 30, Favour Uwalaka, 45, and Kingsley, alias KC, 35, were arrested in separate operations at hotels in Moshie Zongo and Dechemso.

According to a statement signed by the Head of the Public Affairs Unit of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, Superintendent of Police Godwin Ahianyo, the arrests followed an intelligence-led operation on October 31, 2026, involving personnel from the Anti-Armed Robbery Unit of the CID Headquarters and the Accra Regional Police Intelligence Directorate.

A search of the rooms occupied by Promise and Uwalaka at a hotel in Moshie Zongo led to the recovery of GH¢1,600, assorted mobile phones, a Royal motorbike and a master key allegedly used to gain unauthorised access to vehicles and steal cash.

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Preliminary investigations indicated that the syndicate monitored banking premises, identified customers who withdrew substantial sums of money and trailed them before attacking and robbing them.

They also allegedly used master keys to break into unattended vehicles belonging to bank customers and steal cash kept inside.

During interrogation, Promise and Uwalaka reportedly admitted their involvement in the robberies and mentioned two alleged accomplices, identified as Chinedu, alias Alhaji, and Kingsley, alias KC.

The two subsequently led the police team to another hotel at Dechemso, where Kingsley was arrested. Chinedu, however, remains at large, prompting the police to appeal for public assistance in locating him.

The statement indicated that the suspects had admitted robbing a victim of GH¢15,000 at Asokore Mampong on October 27, 2026, after the victim withdrew the money from Kwamang Rural Bank.

It added that they also reportedly admitted to similar robberies at the Atonsu branch of Fidelity Bank, the Ahodwo branch of Access Bank and other locations within Kumasi and its environs.

All three suspects have since been handed over to the Ashanti Regional Police Command and are assisting with investigations.

The Command has cautioned bank customers to remain vigilant, watch out for suspicious persons around banking premises and avoid leaving cash or valuables unattended in vehicles.

It further urged anyone with information on the whereabouts of Chinedu to report to the nearest police station or contact the police on 191, 112 or the toll-free MTN and Telecel line 18555.

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