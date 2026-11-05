Ghana: NACOC Destroys Cannabis Gardens in Nadowli District

5 November 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Stephanie BIRIKORANG

THE Upper West Regional Command of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), in a joint operation with the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), has carried out successful operations at some identified locations in the Nadowli District.

The exercise followed an intelligence operation by officers of the Ghana Immigration Service, which led to the destruction of several cannabis gardens at Siiru, a community near the Black Volta.

The team identified several locations suspected to have cannabis plantations, with some already harvested while others were about to be harvested.

Further searches revealed cannabis cultivation in incomplete buildings, in front of houses and alongside maize crops.

The identified cannabis plants were later destroyed by burning.

Following the exercise, the team sensitised community members on the dangers and consequences of cannabis cultivation and substance abuse, encouraging their cooperation in combating illicit drug activities.

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