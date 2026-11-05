Ghana: The World's Oil Safety Net Is Running Dry - A Threat to Trade, Inflation and Economic Stability

When fuel becomes scarce, the consequences are not confined to petrol stations. They reach supermarket shelves, factory floors, shipping ports, national budgets and household kitchens.

A warning from Abu Dhabi on November 2, 2026, illustrates how quickly an energy disruption can become a global economic emergency. Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Chief Executive of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), reported that nearly one billion barrels had been drawn from global crude inventories following disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Some diesel markets face their lowest seasonal stocks in 35 years, while certain gas markets confront a 600 billion cubic foot liquefied natural gas supply gap. His message was clear: the world has lost much of its protection against another supply shock.

Why the Strait of Hormuz matters

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The Strait of Hormuz connects the Persian Gulf to international shipping routes. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), approximately 20 million barrels of oil and petroleum products crossed it daily in 2025, representing about one-quarter of global seaborne oil trade. Limited alternative pipelines mean that even partial interruptions can disrupt pricing far beyond the Middle East.

ADNOC reports that shipping and logistics now exceed 30 per cent of the cost of a barrel, compared with less than five per cent before the disruption. That comparison concerns the cost structure of delivery, not a uniform increase in crude prices. Higher insurance premiums, rerouting, tanker shortages and delayed deliveries can amplify the original supply shock.

Importantly, the IEA recorded observed oil inventories 509 million barrels below their pre-war level at the end of September 2026. ADNOC's nearly one-billion-barrel warning, delivered in November, has a different scope and reporting date. These measures should not be added together or presented as equivalent.

Global oil prices, inflation and economic growth

Reuters reported Brent crude at approximately US$110 per barrel on November 2, roughly 50 per cent above its pre-war February level.

The IMF's October 2026 World Economic Outlook forecasts global economic growth of 3.1 per cent in 2026 and 3.4 per cent in 2027, with headline inflation at 4.7 per cent and 4.1 per cent, respectively. Thus, inflation may ease in aggregate while remaining painful for energy-dependent economies.

Oil is both a direct household expense and an input into electricity, fertiliser, transport, manufacturing and food distribution. A price increase can therefore cause cost-push inflation while reducing real consumption and output. Central banks confront a dilemma: raising interest rates may restrain demand, but cannot reopen shipping routes or immediately produce diesel.

How global trade bears the burden

Shipping disruption raises freight rates, marine insurance and working capital requirements. Importers must finance more expensive cargoes for longer periods; exporters face less predictable delivery schedules.

The World Trade Organisation forecasts merchandise trade volume growth of 3.9 per cent in 2026 and 4.1 per cent in 2027, but notes that the Middle East conflict is suppressing energy and fertiliser shipments and weakening travel services.

For developing economies, an adverse oil shock can widen current account deficits, increase demand for foreign currency and depreciate exchange rates. Depreciation then raises the domestic price of imported fuel, creating a second inflationary channel.

Exporters of oil may initially gain revenue, although reduced output, damaged infrastructure and higher transport charges can offset the windfall.

Government budgets and public policy

Governments face difficult choices. Fuel subsidies can protect consumers temporarily but increase spending and potentially divert resources from health, education and infrastructure. Higher energy prices increase the cost of public transport, power generation and procurement. Tax revenues may also weaken when economic activity slows.

A simple fiscal illustration is instructive. For an economy importing 100,000 barrels daily, an additional US$20 per barrel would raise the annual gross import bill by about US$730 million, assuming unchanged volumes and prices. This is a scenario, not a forecast for Ghana or any particular country. The eventual budget effect depends on exchange rates, taxes, subsidies and domestic production.

Governments should protect strategic fuel reserves, diversify procurement, publish energy-related fiscal risks and prioritise targeted, temporary support over indiscriminate subsidies. Transparent fuel pricing and prudent debt management are essential to prevent an external oil shock from becoming a sovereign financing crisis.

Businesses, investors and households

For businesses, diesel-intensive transport, agriculture, mining and manufacturing face higher operating expenses. Smaller enterprises are particularly exposed because they often lack pricing power or access to affordable credit. Firms should reassess logistics routes, energy efficiency, contract clauses and inventory policies rather than passing every increase immediately to customers.

Investors must distinguish temporary commodity gains from sustainable earnings. Oil producers and certain energy infrastructure companies may benefit from higher prices, while airlines, road transport and energy-intensive manufacturers face margin compression. Diversification, scenario analysis, liquidity and careful scrutiny of currency exposures are more defensible than speculation on continuously rising oil prices.

Households ultimately absorb the combined effect through transport fares, cooking fuel, food prices and borrowing costs. Lower-income families spend a greater share of income on necessities. A 10 per cent rise in a household's GH¢1,000 monthly essential expenditure adds GH¢100 to its budget, before any adjustment in wages. This illustrative calculation highlights why energy resilience is also a social protection issue.

Ghana's exposure and response

Ghana offers an instructive example. The Ghana Statistical Service reported annual inflation of 5.2 per cent in September 2026, while the Bank of Ghana maintained its monetary policy rate at 14 per cent on September 24. These achievements could face renewed pressure from imported petroleum costs, transport adjustments and exchange rate volatility. Ghana therefore needs disciplined fiscal management alongside credible monetary policy.

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The response should combine better fuel supply planning, efficient public transport, renewable energy investment, improved refinery and storage infrastructure, and targeted support for vulnerable households. Domestic energy projects must be assessed against commercial viability, governance quality and public debt risks, not merely political urgency.

Energy security is economic security

Expand and transparently manage emergency fuel and product stocks. Protect maritime trade routes and diversify transport corridors and suppliers. Strengthen energy efficiency, flexible refining and dependable electricity systems. Target relief towards vulnerable families while disclosing subsidy costs. Stress-test government budgets, corporate cash flows and financial portfolios against sustained high oil prices.

Conclusion

The greatest danger is not simply that oil prices may rise again. It is that depleted inventories leave economies with less time and fewer options when another disruption strikes.

The billion-barrel warning is therefore a call for preparation rather than panic. Strong institutions, secure supply chains, fiscal restraint, transparent markets and investment in energy diversification can convert today's warning into tomorrow's resilience.

When energy cannot reach consumers reliably, no country can take price stability, growth or social welfare for granted.