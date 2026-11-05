African Development Bank to Present 'Diaspora Initiative' in Paris to Accelerate Africa's Development

What? Presentation of the African Development Bank Group's 'Diaspora Initiative' Who? The African Development Bank Group When? Monday, 9 November 2026; 5.30 pm-7.30 pm (GMT+1) Where? Les Salons Hoche, 9 Avenue Hoche, Paris (8th arrondissement)

On 9 November 2026 in Paris, the African Development Bank Group will present its 'Diaspora Initiative' at a high-level meeting on the theme 'Mobilising Diaspora Capital for Africa's Prosperity and Transformation: An Accelerator for the Four Cardinal Points and a Catalyst for the New African Financial Architecture for Development (NAFAD)".

The initiative seeks to engage African diaspora communities as strategic partners in the continent's development by harnessing their financial resources, expertise, skills and networks to support investment and economic transformation.

The meeting will bring together the President of the African Development Bank Group, Dr Sidi Ould Tah, alongside policy makers, representatives of African and international institutions, investors, entrepreneurs and leaders of the African diaspora.

Part of the Bank Group's 'Four Cardinal Points' strategic vision and aligned with NAFAD objectives, the Diaspora Initiative seeks to strengthen the diaspora's contribution to development financing, productive investment, entrepreneurship, and knowledge-exchange and skills transfer, going beyond traditional remittances.

Building on the Brazzaville Appeal, adopted at the African Development Bank Group's 2026 Annual Meetings, the Paris meeting will mark a new stage in mobilising African resources, moving from commitment to action.

Discussions will focus on investment opportunities, institutional and financial partnerships, and mechanisms that can turn diaspora capital into concrete projects with significant economic and social impact.