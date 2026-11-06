Botswana Records Sharp Rise in Malaria Cases

Gaborone — President Advocate Duma Boko has raised concern over the resurgence of malaria in Botswana, revealing that cases increased from 290 in 2024 to 2 451 in 2025, while deaths rose from two to 16.

President Boko, who is chairperson of the African Leaders Malaria Alliance (ALMA), was speaking at the High-Level Dialogue on Malaria Elimination in Gaborone on November 5.

He said the increase was a reminder that malaria could return rapidly when prevention, surveillance and response measures were not sustained.

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He said Botswana's National Malaria Strategic Plan 2025-2029 prioritised stronger surveillance, effective vector control, timely diagnosis and treatment, community participation and regional cooperation.

The President also highlighted the establishment of Botswana's End Malaria and Neglected Tropical Diseases Council on October 22, as part of efforts to mobilise domestic resources and coordinate the national response.

He called for stronger cross-border cooperation, increased domestic financing and sustained partnerships, saying malaria elimination required collective responsibility and commitment.

For his part, Minister of Health Dr Stephen Modise stressed Botswana's commitment to achieving zero indigenous malaria transmission and sustaining a malaria-free status.

He described malaria elimination as a national development priority and an important part of the country's commitment to Universal Health Coverage.

He said climate variability, population mobility, cross-border transmission and competing health financing demands remained challenges to achieving the goal.

He called for stronger surveillance, timely diagnosis and treatment, effective vector control and closer cooperation with neighbouring countries.

Dr Modise said malaria elimination required collective efforts beyond the health sector and stronger partnerships between countries and development partners.

Speaking at the same event, Roll Back Malaria Partnership to End Malaria Board chairperson, Ms Joy Phumaphi called on African countries to strengthen domestic health financing and coordinate efforts to accelerate malaria elimination.

She said the continent faced challenges including limited international funding, climate shocks, growing resistance and humanitarian crises.

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She said the Big Push against Malaria required stronger health systems, improved research, innovation and integration of malaria interventions into primary healthcare.

Ms Phumaphi urged governments, development partners, the private sector and communities to work together towards ending malaria.

BOPA