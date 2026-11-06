South Africa: DA Projected to Win 79 Percent in Ramaphosa and Malema's Joburg Home Ward

In interviews with the DA's federal leader Ashor Sarupen, ActionSA's Funzi Ngobeni and the ANC's deputy secretary-general, Nomvula Mokonyane, we assess the future of Johannesburg's governance as the results start to land.

The DA's gains in Johannesburg were won, partially, on the back of high turnout in the suburbs. In Hyde Park's Ward 90, home to President Cyril Ramaphosa and EFF leader Julius Malema, the party, according to provisional results, was expected to win 79.4% of the vote. The ANC ended with 4.6% of votes cast, and the EFF with 2.3%.

No party will win an outright majority in the city, and a coalition government could go many ways. No bets are off, party leaders said at the IEC's Midrand results centre on Thursday, 5 November. Coalition talks are set to start within days. The city could end up with either the DA's Helen Zille or ActionSA's Herman Mashaba as mayor.

The DA's federal chairperson, Ashor Sarupen, said that with the highest number of votes, the golden chains should be Zille's, but previous coalition governments in the city excluded the ANC when it won the most votes in the 2021 local government election.

ActionSA's national chairperson and chief negotiator, Michael Beaumont, said both the ANC and DA had already reached out to the party, which said that it had won 55 wards...