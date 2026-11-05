South Africa: ANC Losing Wall-to-Wall Support As ActionSA, DA Show Growth

The 2026 Local Government Elections results process continues to advance, with 24% of votes counted nationally. These are the results at 10am SAST on November 5, 2026.

While results were still being counted on Wednesday afternoon, the signs are dire for the ANC in both cities and rural areas.

As the vote counting progresses, the picture is only looking worse for the ANC - and not just in the cities but across most of the country. The party is losing support in rural municipalities and provinces where it once enjoyed wall-to-wall support.

In Mpumalanga, the party is in danger of losing majorities in Thaba Chweu and Victor Khanye municipalities. In KwaZulu-Natal the ANC is being wiped out in Endumeni and Impendle, and in the Eastern Cape, the Inxuba Yethemba Municipality could be lost by the party to a DA-led coalition.

The ANC has sustained heavy losses across Gauteng, not just in the three metros. From Lesedi to Mogale City and Emfuleni, the ANC is at risk of losing wards and municipal control. The party is also vulnerable in wards across Soweto, Atteridgeville, Soshanguve and Tembisa - areas that used to be the ANC's bread and butter.

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