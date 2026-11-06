Liberia: Govt Targets Over 700 Kilometers of Paved Roads By 2029

-As Public Works Minister Vows to Exceed ARREST Agenda Target

MONROVIA, November 5, 2026: The Government of Liberia has announced plans to pave more than 700 kilometers of primary roads and over 150 kilometers of urban and community roads by 2029, exceeding targets established under its ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID).

The government's development agenda initially targeted 485 kilometers of primary roads and 125 kilometers of urban and community roads by 2029.

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Public Works Minister Roland Lafayette Giddings disclosed the revised projections on Tuesday, November 3, during an update on ongoing road construction, infrastructure development, and institutional reforms.

Minister Giddings said the government is confident of surpassing its original targets through ongoing projects and additional construction activities scheduled for the current dry season.

According to him, 22 primary road corridors, covering approximately 1,191 kilometers, are at various stages of construction, procurement, and planning nationwide.

Of these, construction is underway on 15 corridors covering about 663 kilometers, while five others, totaling 229 kilometers, are undergoing procurement or detailed design, with work expected to begin in 2027.

Two additional major road projects, covering nearly 299 kilometers, are awaiting financing approval from the African Development Bank and World Bank.

Among the ongoing projects are the Sanniquellie-Logatuo, Ganta-Saclepea, and Saclepea-Tappita roads in Nimba County.

Giddings disclosed that the 61-kilometer Saclepea-Tappita road has been paved, with full completion expected during the current dry season.

He said construction is also progressing on major southeastern road corridors connecting Tappita, Toe's Town, Zwedru, River Gee, and Fish Town.

The minister identified November and December 2026 as critical months for accelerating road construction, with civil works expected to commence on several additional corridors.

Beyond primary highways, Giddings said the government is expanding road development into county capitals and urban communities.

He disclosed that 14 city street projects are currently underway in Monrovia and surrounding communities, Kakata, Foya, and Buchanan.

Additional road projects are expected to commence in 12 counties during the dry season, including works in Barclayville, Zwedru, Bopolu, Gbarnga, Greenville, Cestos, Sanniquellie, Saclepea, and Tappita.

Other planned interventions include neighborhood roads in Paynesville and city streets in Maryland and River Gee counties.

Giddings emphasized that all ongoing and planned county city street projects are being implemented by Liberian-owned construction companies as part of efforts to strengthen local participation in infrastructure development.

Meanwhile, maintenance work continues on several major roads awaiting paving contracts, including the Brewerville-Bopolu, Buchanan-Greenville, Greenville-Barclayville, and Pleebo-Barclayville corridors.

The minister also disclosed that 14 bridge and culvert projects are underway nationwide, with eight additional contracts expected to commence in November.

Providing an update on contractor participation, Giddings said 64 companies are currently implementing road and infrastructure projects, including 46 Liberian-owned firms operating under the government's Public Sector Investment Programme.

He noted that the 46 local companies represent approximately 82 percent of the 56 contractors engaged in government-funded projects.

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According to him, the ministry has introduced reforms aimed at strengthening local construction firms, improving project delivery, and addressing payment delays.

As part of these measures, administrative procedures for processing transactions have been reduced by 35 percent.

"We have issued 562 certificates to 451 construction and consultancy firms between August 2025 and September 2026," Giddings disclosed.

The minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to accelerating infrastructure development, citing continued support from international development partners, including the African Development Bank, World Bank, French Development Agency, and Arab donors.

He maintained that the ongoing road construction program is expected to improve connectivity, facilitate trade, and strengthen economic activities across Liberia. -Editing by The New Dawn