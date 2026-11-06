Nigeria: No Ceasefire With Boko Haram, Others - Military

The military high command has refuted claims in some quarters that it has a ceasefire agreement with Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province and other criminal groups in Nigeria.

It also revealed that operations against terrorists and kidnappers will continue across the country, saying continued onslaught on the criminal elements has made them fleeing their hideouts.

Daily Trust reports that the denial came amid a report that the Federal Government had entered into a secret ceasefire agreement with the Boko Haram faction.

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The faction was said to be led by one Bakura Doro, and the ceasefire reportedly contributed to relative calm in parts of the North-East for about three months.

The report, citing three people with contacts among senior Boko Haram members, said the truce had been in effect since June and was expected to be extended.

Speaking at a joint security briefing in Abuja on Thursday, the Director of Defence Information, Samaila Uba, said the military was sustaining pressure on the armed groups.

Uba cited the number of terrorists neutralised, suspects arrested and kidnapped victims rescued during recent operations as evidence that troops were not relenting.

"On the issue of whether there is a ceasefire with Boko Haram, I want to make it clear that there is nothing like a ceasefire.

"Considering the terrorists neutralised, suspects arrested, victims rescued and other successes recorded across our operations, it is clear that we are not relenting.

"We will continue to sustain pressure on these criminal elements," he added.

The defence spokesman said the military's operations were not restricted to Boko Haram and ISWAP but also targeted kidnappers and other armed criminal groups threatening the lives and security of Nigerians.

He warned that individuals involved in criminal activities would either be neutralised through lawful military operations or brought to justice.

On reports of insurgents moving into parts of the country where they were previously less active, Uba described the development as evidence of the impact of ongoing military operations but said the Armed Forces were not taking the situation lightly.

He said the military was identifying locations where the insurgents might have relocated to prevent them from establishing new bases.

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"The fact that some of them are leaving their former locations is a testimony to the successes of our operations. However, I assure you that we are not taking the situation lightly," he said.

Uba cited the recent neutralisation of a high-level terrorist in a forest area as evidence that insurgents would not find safe havens anywhere in the country.

Reeling out the military's achievement, it said troops executed 588 distinct security operations in September and October.

He said troops neutralised 435 terrorists and bandits, including high-profile commanders such as Ali Mandara, Abba Gajiri, Habu Ikkima, Nakif Yana Faruk, Commander Gogore and Abdussamad Ohida.

Uba said troops arrested 809 suspects, secured the voluntary surrender of 198 insurgents and successfully liberated 717 kidnapped victims and captives.