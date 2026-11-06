Nigeria: Power Outage, Low Credit Slow Businesses - - NESG

Nigeria's business activity slowed in October 2026, with the composite Current Business Performance Index falling to 115.4 points from 117.8 points in October, as firms continued to grapple with power supply problems, limited access to credit and inadequate infrastructure.

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) made this known in its October 2026 Business Confidence Monitor (BCM), noting that the latest reading remained above the 100-point threshold separating expansion from contraction.

Although activity slowed month-on-month, the index was higher than the 111.3 points recorded in October 2025.

Trade and Services were the only sectors that performed better than in September, while the other three sectors recorded slower growth.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The NESG report showed that most key business indicators remained in expansion territory in October, including production, demand, investment, operating profit, supply orders, cash flow and employment. However, most of these indicators slowed compared with the previous month.

The export sub-index moved into contraction, while the financial results index returned to expansion territory. The cost of doing business and prices sub-indices remained below the neutral 100-point mark at 45.2 and 65.5 points, respectively, indicating that a net majority of businesses continued to report elevated costs and producer prices.

Both readings improved from their September levels, suggesting that cost and price pressures eased slightly but remained significant.

The NESG identified irregular electricity supply, limited access to credit, insecurity, high rental costs and inadequate infrastructure as major constraints affecting businesses. These challenges continued to raise operating costs across several sectors

Trade and services record positive activity

Trade recorded the strongest business performance in October, with its Current Business Performance Index rising to 136.1 points from 128.5 points in September and 115.4 points a year earlier.

Both wholesale and retail trade remained in expansion territory, although retail activity improved more strongly during the month while wholesale trade expanded at a slower pace.

Services also recorded an improvement, with its index rising to 111.9 points from 107.7 points in September and 111.0 points in October 2025.

Broadcasting, Financial Institutions, Professional, Scientific and Technical Services, and Real Estate remained in expansion. The first three subsectors performed better than in September.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Business Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, Telecoms and Information Services moved into contraction after two consecutive months of expansion, while Other Services remained around the neutral threshold.

Despite the improvements, businesses in both sectors continued to face financing constraints, infrastructure gaps and unreliable electricity supply. Services firms also reported regulatory bottlenecks, while traders cited high rental costs and credit constraints.

Also, Manufacturing remained in expansion territory, but its Current Business Performance Index declined to 107.3 points in October from 108.4 points in September and 111.3 points a year earlier.

Outlook

However, despite the slower pace of current activity, the NESG Future Business Expectation Index rose to 130.8 points in October from 128.9 points in September, indicating improved optimism about business conditions over the next one to three months.

Trade recorded the strongest outlook at 194.0 points, followed by Manufacturing at 145.1 points and Non-Manufacturing at 135.0 points. Services and Agriculture recorded lower optimism levels of 118.6 and 117.0 points, respectively.

The NESG attributed the improved outlook partly to expectations of stronger consumer demand during the festive season and campaign-related spending ahead of the forthcoming general elections.