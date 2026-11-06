Nigeria: 2027 - INEC Chair Raises Alarm Over Voter Apathy, Says Poll Will Hold As Scheduled

The National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Amupitan, has raised concerns over voter apathy and thuggery ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Professor Amupitan disclosed this in Lokoja on Thursday while addressing members of the Kogi State Council of Chiefs as part of his activities to assess preparations for the 2027 elections in the North-Central geopolitical zone.

He said the commission would strive to organise and supervise a visible, verifiable, credible, free, and fair election in line with its mandate under Section 153 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Professor Amupitan noted that to reduce administrative bottlenecks and operate within its mandate, the commission has embarked on an assessment tour to evaluate logistics, infrastructure, and personnel across the six geopolitical zones.

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He added that the working visit to Lokoja in the North-Central zone--which comprises Benue, Kogi, Plateau, Kwara, Niger, and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja--marks the end of the evaluation tour.

He said there is no way a successful election can be conducted without the support of traditional institutions, especially in an era bedeviled by voter apathy and thuggery.

While urging the youth to refuse to be used as instruments of violence during the election, he solicited the support of the royal fathers in conducting a peaceful election devoid of thuggery.

"I send an unequivocal message to our youth that no political aspiration is worth shedding human blood," he said.

Professor Amupitan, therefore, called on the royal fathers to assist in mobilising the electorate to collect their PVCs, prevail on the youth to shun thuggery and any form of violence, and support efforts to reduce misinformation and disinformation before, during, and after the election.

"The general elections will hold as scheduled in 2027. I have come to seek your support and partnership for us to discharge our mandate peacefully and effectively. INEC has no candidate; the commission is out to discharge its constitutional mandate fully," Professor Amupitan told the traditional chiefs.

He said the commission under his watch had successfully conducted elections in Anambra, Ekiti, and Osun states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, including 16 by-elections within a year, stressing his resolve to re-enact that feat in the upcoming general election.

Earlier, the Kogi State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr. Shehu Wahab, said the gathering of traditional rulers and INEC was to foster a unity of purpose that would ensure a peaceful election in 2027.

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He added that an interface with custodians of culture and tradition at this crucial period in the electioneering process is essential for a free and fair election.

Speaking on behalf of the traditional rulers, the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, HRM Tijani Mohammed Anaje, commended the INEC boss for his efforts to ensure a credible, free, and fair election in 2027.

The royal father, who is the Vice Chairman of the Kogi State Council of Chiefs, expressed their readiness to support Professor Amupitan in all aspects of the electoral process for a peaceful election.