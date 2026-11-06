Nigeria: Heavyweight Stocks Plunge Ngx By N3.281trn

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) yesterday recorded a sharp downturn as market capitalisation fell by N3.281 trillion from N165.415 trillion at the opening to N162.134 trillion at the close of trading.

The All-Share Index (ASI) also declined by 5,052.22 points, representing a 1.98 percent drop from 254,762.81 to 249,710.59 points.

Selling pressure was concentrated in heavyweight stocks plunge NGX by N3.281trn stocks like DANGCEM (-10.00%), PRESCO (-10.00%), UACN (-7.85%), HBMNG (-7.71%), ETERNA (-6.49%), NB (-2.50%), FIRSTHOLDCO (-2.40%), NGXGROUP (-2.24%), STANBIC (-0.85%), GTCO (-0.81%), OANDO (-0.32%), UBA (-0.24%), and TRANSCORP (-0.17%).

Market breadth closed negative, with 20 equities advancing and 36 declining.

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Meanwhile, HONYFLOUR traded above its 52-week high at N26.85, WAPIC hit its 52-week low of N2.00, while LASACO traded below its 52-week low at N1.60.

Trading activity increased, with total volume traded up 55.04% to 856.28 million, valued at N74.09bn across 33,540 deals.

FIRSTHOLDCO recorded the highest volume and value with 478.42 million units traded (55.87% of the day's volume), valued at N44.94bn (60.66% of the day's value).

ACCESSCORP and CHAMS accounted for 3.56% and 3.34% of the total volume, respectively, while UACN and STANBIC followed FIRSTHOLDCO in traded value.

The losses reversed Wednesday's positive trend, when the benchmark index advanced by 0.19 percent and market capitalisation gained N308 billion.

The negative balance reflected stronger selling pressure across the Exchange, particularly among some major stocks.

Several equities closed unchanged during the session, including MTN Nigeria Communications, Seplat Energy Plc, Ellah Lakes Plc, Custodian Investment Plc and John Holt Plc, among others.

All six sector indices closed lower, with industrial stocks recording the steepest decline.

Industrial stocks fell 7.14% to 11,707.38 points; Insurance stocks declined 2.51% to 993.55 points, while banking stocks shed 0.66% to 2,388.23 points.

Commodity stocks dipped 0.41% to 1,851.36 points, Consumer goods stocks lost 0.14% to 3,961.01 points, while

Oil and gas stocks fell 0.04% to 5,852.29 points.