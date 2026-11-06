Nigeria: Apapa Customs Rakes in N303bn in One Month

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Apapa Area Command, generated N302.95bn in October 2026, representing a 7.13 per cent increase over the N282.79bn collected in September.

The latest figure represents an increase of N20.16bn month-on-month and marks the command's second revenue performance above the N300bn threshold since July, when it recorded a historic collection of over N323bn.

The performance came barely a month after Comptroller Murtala Mu'azu assumed duty as the Customs Area Controller of the command on September 29, 2026.

The command attributed the performance to its efforts to strengthen revenue generation while facilitating legitimate trade.

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Speaking on the development, Mu'azu said he had prioritised stakeholder engagement, operational efficiency and improved service delivery in line with the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi's policy thrust of Consolidation, Collaboration and Innovation.

He said the command convened a stakeholder engagement meeting on October 5, bringing together importers, exporters, licensed customs agents, shipping companies and terminal operators to address operational challenges affecting port users.

According to him, the meeting addressed issues including delays in the issuance of demand notices, cargo clearance bottlenecks and other operational challenges confronting businesses at the port.

Mu'azu also disclosed that the command had intensified efforts to review and streamline the processing of Transire to eliminate unnecessary bureaucratic bottlenecks, improve inter-departmental coordination and reduce processing time.

He said the initiative was aimed at ensuring that traders were not subjected to avoidable delays arising from administrative lapses.

The controller added that officers had been directed to identify operational challenges and adopt practical solutions to improve service delivery.

He further directed that cargo examinations must be conducted in accordance with established procedures, requisite documentation and necessary authorisations.

Meanwhile, officers of the command intercepted 437 sachets of Cannabis Sativa weighing 392.5 kilogrammes in two containers during the period under review.

The seized consignments comprised 125kg in one container and 267.5kg in another, with a combined Duty Paid Value of N196.13m.

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The command said the seizures were made as part of efforts to prevent the use of the nation's maritime gateway for illicit trade and safeguard national security.