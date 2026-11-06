Nigeria: First Bank Lagos Amateur Open Golf Tourney Tees Off Nov 16

The 65th edition of First Bank Lagos amateur open golf championship is set to tee off November 16 at the Ikoyi Golf Club in Lagos.

The N35m week-long tournament, scheduled to end by Sunday November 22 will feature the newly introduced caddies' entertainment trophy among the list of lined up activities which include golf clinics for children, charity games and professional games.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of First Bank, Olusegun Alebiosu represented by the bank's Group Executive, Commercial Banking South, Nnaemeka Ejeh at the press briefing to herald the tournament underscored the First Bank's commitment to sport development, saying it is driven through the First@Sports platform.

"First Bank continues to lead in driving sports as a tool for community development and national cohesion, from the sponsorship of the Georgian Cup Polo tournament for over 100 years to the support for a deluge of other sporting activities.

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"We look forward to a competitive, well-organised, and memorable tournament that celebrates sportsmanship, excellence, and meaningful partnership.

"In the game of golf, success is never accidental, it is earned through discipline, patience, strategic thinking, and an unwavering commitment to excellence and these values equally define First Bank" he said.

He described the longevity of the championship as a reflection of the power of partnerships and a shared commitment to sustaining a legacy that continues to inspire generations of golfers.

The Golf captain of Ikoyi Club, Afolabi Balogun, commended the bank for its continued support and determination to sustain the partnership.