Nigeria: NILDS, LGAN Partner to Boost Women's Participation in Golf

The National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) has partnered with the Ladies Golf Association of Nigeria (LGAN) to promote women's participation in golf and strengthen the development of the sport in the country.

The partnership, anchored on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), is aimed at providing institutional support for golf development, promoting gender inclusion and creating opportunities for young girls to participate in the sport.

As part of the efforts, the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has backed the Girls in Golf Legacy Project, an initiative of LGAN to introduce 300 Nigerian girls to golf across the six geopolitical zones.

Director-General of NILDS, Professor Abubakar O. Sulaiman, commended the First Lady for supporting the initiative, describing it as an important step towards empowering young girls and increasing women's participation in sports.

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He spoke at the opening ceremony of the 2026 All Africa Challenge Trophy (AACT) at the IBB Golf and Country Club, Abuja, where he participated in the symbolic tee-off.

Sulaiman said NILDS leveraged its institutional networks, particularly its engagements with the leadership and relevant committees of the National Assembly, to strengthen support and visibility for the continental championship.

The 2026 championship has attracted female golfers from 20 African countries. Nigeria is hosting the tournament for the third time, with the competition scheduled to end on Saturday, November 7.