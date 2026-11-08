Africa: CANEX WKND 2026 Showcases Africa's Creative Brilliance in a Night of Fashion and Awards

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CANEX WKND fashion show, Lagos, Nigeria.
8 November 2026
allAfrica.com
By Nontobeko Mlambo


Glitz, glamour and a vibrant celebration of African creativity took centre stage at the CANEX WKND 2026 fashion show in Lagos, Nigeria.

Designers from across the continent brought their unique interpretations of African fashion to the runway.

Held under the theme “One People, United in Culture, Creating for the World,” the evening celebrated the richness and diversity of Africa’s creative industries. It showcased an impressive blend of contemporary designs, traditional craftsmanship, cultural heritage and innovative fashion.

The runway featured collections reflecting Africa’s evolving fashion identity, with designers demonstrating the continent’s growing influence in global style and the creative economy.
From music performances accompanying the models to bold silhouettes, intricate detailing and contemporary interpretations of traditional African textiles, the presentation highlighted the talent, originality and entrepreneurial spirit driving the continent’s fashion industry.

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Nigeria's Federal Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI), Dr Jumoke Oduwole at the CANEX WKND fashion show.

The event was attended by Nigeria’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole. Her presence underscored the importance of the creative economy in advancing Africa’s industrial development, trade and economic diversification.

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A night of celebrations at the CANEX WKND fashion show and awards ceremony.

Beyond fashion, the evening brought together Africa’s wider creative community, with awards recognising outstanding contributions across the film, publishing and gastronomy industries. The celebrations highlighted the interconnectedness of Africa’s cultural sectors and their growing potential to create employment, stimulate investment and strengthen the continent’s presence in international markets.

The showcase also reflected the broader vision of the Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX), an initiative established by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) to support and scale the continent’s creative and cultural industries.

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African designers showcased some of their colourful pieces during CANEX WKND in Lagos, Nigeria.

Afreximbank has committed US$2 billion in financing between 2024 and 2027, quadrupling its original US$500 million commitment announced in 2020. The bank expanded its financing in response to growing demand for investment across Africa’s creative ecosystem, spanning music, film, fashion, sport, publishing and gastronomy. The 2024 edition of CANEX WKND, held in Algiers, attracted participants from 81 countries.

Through its investment in creative enterprises, market access and international partnerships, CANEX seeks to transform Africa’s cultural wealth into sustainable economic opportunities, while enabling local creators to compete on the global stage.

#AfricaMadeIt #MakeItInAfrica #BuildingforPower

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