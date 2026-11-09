Liberia: CDC Warns Against 2029 Election Rigging, Demands Justice for Fallen Partisans

KINJOR, Grand Cape Mount County -- The opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) has warned against any attempt to manipulate Liberia's 2029 presidential election, declaring that it will resist efforts to deny former President George Manneh Weah victory, as the party commemorated its fallen members and renewed demands for investigations into political violence.

The warning came Saturday during the CDC's Martyrs Day commemoration in Kinjor, Grand Cape Mount County, where party leaders, lawmakers and supporters gathered under the theme, "They Carried the Struggle, We Carry Their Legacy."

The Martyrs' Day program brought together CDC officials, lawmakers, partisans and supporters to commemorate deceased members and reaffirm the party's political objectives ahead of the 2029 elections.

Delivering the keynote address, former government official Paulita C.C. Wie accused the ruling Unity Party of failing to improve the living conditions of ordinary Liberians and warned that the CDC would not tolerate electoral manipulation in 2029.

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"To the office of President Weah, we are not putting Bibles on our chests anymore comes 2029 and we will return fire for fire," Wie declared.

She maintained that the CDC would defend its political interests and ensure that Weah, the party's political leader and standard-bearer, is not denied victory through what she described as electoral cheating.

Wie also criticized the government over what she described as US$1.2 billion in public resources, alleging that the money had benefited government officials rather than ordinary citizens.

She accused the Unity Party administration of corruption and urged Liberians to reject the ruling party in the 2029 elections. No supporting evidence for the allegations was provided in the account of her remarks.

Meanwhile, CDC National Chairman Atty. Janga A. Kowo used the commemoration to demand independent investigations into unresolved incidents of political violence and killings involving party supporters.

In his Martyrs' Day message, Kowo recalled the November 7, 2011, confrontation between security forces and CDC supporters at the party's national headquarters in Monrovia, which resulted in deaths and injuries.

"Fifteen years ago, on November 7, 2011, our nation witnessed one of the darkest chapters in the history of the Congress for Democratic Change," Kowo said.

"Partisans who had assembled at our National Headquarters in Monrovia were confronted by state security forces that resulted in deaths, injuries, and profound suffering."

He said the party continues to remember those killed, the injured and families affected by the confrontation.

Kowo also referenced the deaths of CDC supporters Tamba Momo in Foya, Lofa County, and another partisan identified as Joshua in Monrovia.

He alleged that Momo was killed by Unity Party supporters, an accusation that was not independently established in the speech.

The CDC chairman further remembered residents of Kinjor who died during confrontations involving the Liberia National Police, calling for accountability in cases involving alleged unlawful killings.

"We therefore renew our call for credible, impartial, and transparent investigations into unresolved incidents of political violence and unlawful killings," Kowo declared.

"Where crimes are established, those responsible must be held accountable through the due process of law, regardless of their political affiliation, position, or influence."

Kowo maintained that investigations should be conducted without political interference, emphasizing that victims' families deserve answers regardless of their political affiliations.

"Justice must never be selective. The value of a Liberian life must never depend upon political affiliation," he said.

Despite the confrontational warning delivered by keynote speaker Wie, Kowo called on CDC supporters to reject political violence and uphold democratic principles.

"But remembrance must also inspire us to reject violence, uphold the rule of law, respect political differences, and protect the democratic freedoms of every Liberian," he said.

"The greatest tribute we can pay to our fallen compatriots is to help build a Liberia where no citizen loses his or her life merely for exercising democratic rights."

Kowo said holding the annual commemoration in Kinjor demonstrated the party's solidarity with families affected by political violence outside Monrovia.

He urged supporters to preserve the memories of deceased partisans while remaining committed to peace, accountability and national reconciliation.

Former President Weah, in a Martyrs' Day message delivered on his behalf by Maxwell Kemayah, expressed confidence that the CDC would return to power in 2029.

Weah called on the Unity Party government to respect the will of voters and ensure a peaceful democratic transfer of power following the next presidential election.

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He also condemned what he characterized as the continued detention of former Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor, describing it as political persecution and demanding her immediate release.

The former president reaffirmed the CDC's commitment to its fallen members and assured bereaved families that their relatives' sacrifices would continue to be recognized.

He further emphasized party unity and the supremacy of the CDC as an institution.

In a separate development, the CDC broke ground Saturday for the construction of its Grand Cape Mount County headquarters in Kinjor.

Party officials announced that construction of the facility is expected to be completed within six months.

Grand Cape Mount County Sen. Simeon Taylor pledged US$15,000 toward the project and encouraged residents to support the CDC ahead of the 2029 elections.

Margibi County Sen. Nathaniel McGill also thanked residents for welcoming the party's delegation and pledged to support the headquarters' completion.

McGill assured supporters that the construction project would not be abandoned and said the party remained committed to fulfilling its promise to establish a permanent headquarters in the county.