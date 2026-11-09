Liberia: Court-Ordered Demolition Leaves Johnsonville Families Homeless

JOHNSONVILLE, Montserrado County -- Several families in Johnsonville Township have been left homeless following a court-ordered demolition of residential properties on disputed land Saturday, with affected residents questioning the eviction process and some facing the possibility of purchasing their properties again to remain on the land.

The demolition was carried out by the Office of the Montserrado County Sheriff, headed by Capt. Sieh Collins Jr., under a writ of possession issued by the Sixth Judicial Circuit, Civil Law Court for Montserrado County.

According to a copy of the writ obtained by The Liberian Investigator, the document was issued June 24, 2026, under the signature of Assistant Clerk of Court Alex D. Kublee Sr., directing the sheriff to place the prevailing party in "complete and unrestricted possession" of the disputed property along Tubman Avenue in Johnsonville Township.

The writ cites an October 27, 2022, ruling by then-Assigned Circuit Judge Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay Sr. and a subsequent mandate issued by the Supreme Court of Liberia on May 26, 2026.

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The case involves the intestate estate of Konhay Comman, represented by administrator Moses Gbour, as appellant, against the intestate estate of the late Fahn Kai Korroh, represented by administrators Morris Nurse, Varney Paia and Edwin M. Rogers, as appellees.

Citizens gathered in dismay amid ongoing demolition

The court document describes the disputed property as containing 90 acres, with boundaries beginning at the southwest angle of Lot No. 3, Range of Samuel Melton's 30-degree block. However, residents estimated that the area affected by Saturday's demolition covered approximately 45 acres.

During the exercise, civilians carrying hammers and other tools removed zinc roofing sheets and dismantled structures before a bulldozer began demolishing buildings.

Police officers and court sheriffs were present as residents' belongings, including mattresses, furniture, food supplies and other household items, were removed from the affected properties.

Several residents said their homes had been occupied for more than a decade, maintaining that they purchased the land before constructing their buildings.

Some questioned whether adequate surveys had been conducted to establish the boundaries of the disputed property and whether affected occupants had received sufficient notice before the demolition.

Misheal Dennis, who said he had lived on the property for 10 years, questioned the absence of what he described as a clearly established survey identifying the affected area.

According to Dennis, residents had sought interventions through local leaders to determine the boundaries of the disputed land, but those efforts did not produce results before Saturday's demolition.

"Whole day, the case is in court, it's in court, we couldn't see anything," Dennis said.

He claimed his family received an eviction notice Saturday, requiring them to vacate the property.

Another affected resident, Oretha Dennis, recounted the financial sacrifices she made to construct her home, explaining that proceeds from her business were used to finance the building.

"This market you see wasting outside here was what I sold to build this house when we had water all here," she said.

Milton S. Youngor, another resident, alleged that his family received an eviction notice less than 24 hours before their home was demolished.

"How can you give someone an eviction notice like yesterday and break their home today? That cannot be a fair practice," Youngor stated.

Residents also questioned the legal status of their previous land purchases, maintaining that they acquired their properties through transactions they considered legitimate.

Meanwhile, Nelson Trazana, identified as a member of the family claiming legal ownership of the disputed property, said occupants who previously purchased land from the opposing party could negotiate arrangements to remain on the property.

Trazana indicated that the family was open to discussions with affected occupants, although he did not disclose specific terms or amounts that might be required under any new agreement.

His comments followed concerns raised by residents about the possibility of having to purchase land they said they had already paid for.

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The demolition follows a prolonged legal dispute between the two estates, culminating in the Supreme Court's May 26, 2026, mandate and the subsequent issuance of the writ of possession by the Civil Law Court.

Land ownership disputes involving competing claims, multiple sales and contested property boundaries have been reported in Montserrado County, including communities experiencing residential expansion.

The Liberia Land Authority has outlined initiatives involving land mapping, deed registration and land administration reforms aimed at improving property records and addressing ownership disputes.

Legal practitioners, including the secretary-general of the Liberia National Bar Association, have also raised concerns about multiple sales of the same parcel of land and prolonged litigation involving original landowners, descendants, purchasers and occupants.

As Saturday's demolition continued, affected residents gathered their belongings from the properties, while others sought clarification about the court's decision and the possibility of negotiating with the family claiming ownership.