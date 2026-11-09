Malawi: 'Malawi Is Not a Police State' - Kapito Warns Govt Against Blocking Protests

Consumer rights campaigner John Kapito has launched a blistering attack on authorities over what he describes as an increasing tendency to block, ban or frustrate peaceful demonstrations, warning that suppressing public dissent could have dangerous consequences.

In a strongly-worded statement released on Sunday, the Consumers Association of Malawi (CAMA) said the right to demonstrate is protected by the Constitution and should not be treated as a privilege granted by government.

"The right to demonstrate peacefully and unarmed is not a favour from government," Kapito said. "It is a safety valve for democracy and when you deny people the right to speak peacefully, you force them to speak violently."

Kapito argued that the government has little reason to fear demonstrations, pointing to the experience of Inspector General of Police Richard Luhanga, whom he described as a skilled professional capable of managing and negotiating with protesters while safeguarding lives and property.

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"There is nothing to fear about allowing citizens to exercise their right to express themselves and speak to the authorities," Kapito said.

"Politicians should allow the police service to carry out its mandate of providing safety without intimidation."

The outspoken activist urged authorities to create space for peaceful protests rather than attempting to shut them down, warning that denying people an outlet for their frustrations could ultimately fuel unrest.

According to Kapito, the destruction and vandalism witnessed during some previous demonstrations did not emerge in a vacuum, but were partly the result of authorities closing off legitimate channels through which citizens could air their grievances.

"Denying a demonstration does not stop anger," he said. "Rather, it builds anger that cannot be easily controlled."

His remarks come at a time when many Malawians are grappling with mounting economic pressure, including rising living costs, persistent foreign exchange shortages, fuel scarcity and unemployment.

Kapito said demonstrations provide an important avenue for dialogue between citizens and those in power, allowing concerns to be heard before tensions escalate.

CAMA has now called on the Malawi Police Service to remain professional and politically neutral, protecting both demonstrators and property in line with its constitutional mandate.

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In a stark warning, the association said curtailing peaceful dissent risks creating even greater instability.

"Malawi is a democracy, not a police state," the statement concludes. "If we stop peaceful dissent, we are planting the seeds of violent anarchy. Peaceful demonstration is cheaper than repairing vandalised property."