Malawi: Kabambe Offers DPP Economic Fix As Archbishop Blasts Fuel Crisis

UTM president Dalitso Kabambe has offered to help the DPP government tackle Malawi's economic crisis, saying his party has ideas if the administration is struggling to turn things around.

Speaking on Sunday at the launch of Likhomo Catholic Church in Chiradzulu, Kabambe said UTM was ready to share its expertise to help restore stability and improve economic performance.

His offer comes as Malawians face persistent fuel shortages, soaring prices, forex constraints and mounting uncertainty.

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The former Reserve Bank of Malawi governor has previously put forward several proposals, including:

Promoting electric vehicles, with government departments and parastatals switching to them when they replace their fleets.

Cutting reliance on imported fertiliser by building fertiliser plants.

Reviving local manufacturing of goods such as medicines, toothpaste and soap to reduce import dependence.

Kabambe has also pushed for stronger accountability and a crackdown on corruption, which he argues is draining the country's forex.

At the same event, Archbishop Thomas Luke Msusa voiced concern over persistent fuel shortages.

He questioned why motorists still struggle to buy fuel when supplies are reportedly available in neighbouring countries such as Uganda and Zambia.

The Archbishop's remarks add to public frustration over the fuel crisis, which is hitting businesses, transport operators and ordinary citizens.

The DPP administration has yet to respond to Kabambe's offer.