Nigeria: Tinubu Congratulates Flamingos for Winning FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

press release

"To our gallant Flamingos, I say congratulations. You have shown courage, discipline, determination and the Nigerian spirit of never giving up."

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Nigeria's Flamingos for making history as the first African team to win the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup following their 2-1 victory over Japan in Saturday's final in Rabat, Morocco.

The president, who received the cheering news upon his return from campaign engagements in Akwa Ibom and Rivers States, hailed Nigeria's maiden triumph as a proud moment for the nation and a landmark achievement for African women's football.

"What wonderful news to return home to! Our young girls have conquered the world and given Nigerians everywhere another reason to celebrate our great country.

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"To our gallant Flamingos, I say congratulations. You have shown courage, discipline, determination and the Nigerian spirit of never giving up.

"I followed your journey throughout this tournament, and after your semi-final victory, you promised to bring the trophy home. Today, you have kept that promise. You believed in yourselves, fought for one another and carried our nation's flag to the very top of the world.

"Your victory is an inspiration to millions of young Nigerian girls who dream of achieving greatness. You have shown them that with hard work, opportunity and determination, they too can reach the highest levels of achievement.

"Today, Nigeria celebrates you. You have written your names in gold, and your country is immensely proud of you."

The president particularly applauds Awawu Bashiru and Oluebube Umejiaku, whose goals secured the historic victory, while commending the entire squad for their exceptional teamwork throughout the tournament.

He also congratulates the coaching crew, the Nigeria Football Federation and the National Sports Commission for their contributions to the team's success.

President Tinubu reaffirms his administration's commitment to investing in grassroots sports development and expanding opportunities for young Nigerians, particularly girls, to discover, nurture and fulfil their potential.

"Congratulations once again, Flamingos. Thank you for making Nigeria proud."

Bayo Onanuga

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Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

November 7, 2026