South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Attend Election Results Announcement Ceremony

President Cyril Ramaphosa will attend the Independent Electoral Commission's (IEC) announcement of the final results of the 2026 Local Government Elections at the IEC National Results Operations Centre at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Gauteng.

The IEC will announce the results at 6pm on Sunday, and the ceremony will be broadcast live.

South Africans voted in the Local Government Elections on Wednesday, 4 November 2026, to elect representatives to municipal councils. Special votes were cast on 2 and 3 November 2026.

Registered voters across the country could exercise their democratic right and fulfil their civic duty by electing local representatives and influencing service delivery in their communities.

"The President will attend the ceremony in his capacity as President of the Republic of South Africa and deliver brief remarks," the Presidency said.