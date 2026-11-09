South Africa: Parties Await Final Election Results

Political parties are awaiting the final results of the 2026 Local Government Elections after days of closely monitoring the results at the Electoral Commission's (IEC) National Results Operations Centre (ROC).

South Africans voted in the Local Government Elections on Wednesday, 4 November 2026, to elect representatives to municipal councils. Special votes were cast on 2 and 3 November 2026.

The IEC will officially announce the results at 6pm today, bringing an end to days of anticipation for political leaders and party representatives.

Since voting closed on Wednesday night, the ROC has been a hive of activity, with party representatives, journalists and other stakeholders closely following the counting and capturing of votes. Party representatives have repeatedly checked the leaderboard to track their parties' performance.

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As the announcement draws near, parties are preparing to learn whether their campaign efforts have secured the support they had hoped for at the polls.

For some, the results will bring celebrations and a chance to turn campaign promises into action. Others may face disappointing outcomes and have to consider their next political steps.

Journalists, political leaders and other stakeholders have begun arriving at the centre for the announcement, which will confirm the political landscape of municipalities across the country for the next five years.

The ceremony will be broadcast live.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will also attend the ceremony at the ROC, located at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Gauteng.

"The President will attend the ceremony in his capacity as President of the Republic of South Africa and deliver brief remarks," the Presidency said.