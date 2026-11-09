Nigeria: Ibom Deep Sea Port - NDC Questions Tinubu's Fresh Approval

ABUJA -- The National Leadership of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has questioned the latest approval of the proposed Ibom Deep Sea Port by President Bola Tinubu, recalling that the project had earlier received approval under former President Muhammadu Buhari in December 2020.

The opposition party accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of making repeated promises on the project without delivering on previous commitments, asking how many times the Federal Government would approve the same port.

In a statement on Sunday, signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, the NDC recalled that the Federal Executive Council (FEC), under Buhari, had on December 16, 2020, approved the implementation of the first phase of the $4.6 billion Ibom Deep Sea Port project.

It said the approval named Bollore/Power China as the preferred bidder and was intended to pave the way for the commencement of construction.

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The statement, titled, "APC's Endless Lies and Deceit: How Many Times Will APC Approve Ibom Deep Sea Port?", followed Tinubu's announcement of approval for the proposed port during his visit to Akwa Ibom State on November 6, 2026.

The NDC also recalled that Tinubu, as the APC presidential candidate, had promised to build the port during the party's campaign rally at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, on January 30, 2023.

Quoting the President's campaign remarks, the party said he had told supporters: "We will do mechanised farming. We will export food from Akwa Ibom. We will build your seaport."

It, however, accused the APC of failing to fulfil the promise, arguing that the latest announcement amounted to a fresh commitment on a project that had already received federal approval.

"In a brazen display of ignorance of statecraft and the elevation of grand deceit as a campaign strategy, President Tinubu, as APC presidential candidate, first promised the port during his 2023 campaign," the party said.

The NDC described the latest announcement as another promise that might not be fulfilled, urging Nigerians to hold the ruling party accountable for its previous commitments.

Drawing a comparison with the Federal Government's electricity supply promises, the opposition party said residents of Akwa Ibom were still waiting for the proposed deep sea port despite the earlier approval.

It also urged Nigerians to reject the APC in future elections, declaring that a new Nigeria was possible under the NDC.