Senegal: Many Killed After Migrant Boat Sinks Off Senegal

The incident occurred near Kebemer off the coast of northwestern Senegal. Authorities on El Hierro in the Canary Islands have declared an emergency after a marked increase in migrant boat arrivals.

At least 34 people were killed after a small boat carrying migrants sank off the coast of northwestern Senegal, according to the Senegalese Press Agency.

Thousands have died in recent years after embarking on boats from the Senegalese coast in order to reach Spain's Canary Islands through the perilous Atlantic route.

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Initially, the Senegalese Ministry of the Interior stated that only one person had been rescued from the capsizing and that 21 bodies had been recovered.

The ministry added that the toll was "provisional" and that search operations were still ongoing.

The incident occurred near Kebemer, some 180 kilometers (around 112 miles) north of the capital, Dakar.

On Saturday, the ministry stressed the government's "determination to combat people smuggling networks, notably through strengthened cooperation with neighboring countries."

Senegalese authorities said they intercepted 142 migrants on a similar boat aimed at reaching Spanish territory on Friday. The boat included nationals of multiple West African countries.

El Hierro island declares emergency over migrant arrivals

Authorities on El Hierro Island in the Canary Islands declared an emergency on Saturday after a marked increase in migrant boat arrivals.

El Hierro officials say that over 3,300 people have arrived on around 30 boats since the start of the month.

"We are very concerned... by this sharp increase in arrivals," Alpidio Armas, head of the El Hierro regional council, told Spanish television.

"This is precisely what has led us to declare an emergency in order to ensure a framework of cooperation with higher-level institutions," he added.

Armas said that conditions at the island's hospital have become "undesirable."

El Hierro is home to about 11,400 residents.

Migrant arrivals reached a record high of 46,000 in 2024. Afterwards, arrivals have fallen sharply due to increased surveillance and cooperation with African countries.