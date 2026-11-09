Nigeria: Major Shakeup in Nigerian Air Force, 67 Senior Officers Redeployed

The affected officers, all holding the rank of air vice marshal (AVM), have been posted to various positions at the NAF headquarters, operational commands, Defence Headquarters, the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), insurgency-ravaged North-east theatre and other military institutions.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has reshuffled 67 senior officers across its operational commands, military training institutions and strategic defence establishments in a major leadership realignment it says is aimed at strengthening its operational effectiveness and support for ongoing military campaigns against insurgency and other security threats.

The reshuffle includes the appointment of a new leader for Operation Hadin Kai, a joint task force fighting against Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) insurgents in Nigeria's North-east. The air force has been a key agency in the fight against the insurgents, deploying air assets to support ground troops.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Kelvin Aneke, an air marshal, approved the appointments on 7 November, affecting key positions at NAF headquarters, operational commands, Defence Headquarters, and the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), among other institutions.

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In a statement on Sunday, the NAF spokesperson, Ehimen Ejodame, said the exercise was designed to align officers' professional competencies and experience with the service's evolving operational and institutional priorities.

He stated that all affected officers are expected to assume their new appointments and complete the necessary handover and takeover formalities by 13 November.

The affected officers all hold the rank of Air Vice Marshal (AVM).

At the NAF headquarters, Adeniran Ademuwagun was appointed chief of transformation and innovation, while Nnamdi Ananaba became chief of operations.

Other appointments include Precious Amadi as chief of air intelligence, Enebong Efiom as chief of training, Ahmed Bakari as air provost marshal and John Laoye as chief of aircraft engineering.

Mohammed Ibrahim was appointed chairman, air expo and international liaison, while Adebayo Kehinde became chief of civil-military relations. Other appointments include MA Sulaiman as chief of communications and information systems and Simon Peters as coordinator, project implementation team.

New commanders for operational units

The reshuffle also affects the leadership of the NAF's operational commands.

Nnaemeka Ilo was appointed air officer commanding, Tactical Air Command, while Bashir Mamman took over Mobility Command.

Olufemi Ogunsina became air officer commanding, Logistics Command, while Michael Onyebashi was appointed to head Special Operations Command. FCS Nwakara took over as air officer commanding, Ground Training Command.

John Ukeh was also appointed commander of the Nigerian Air Defence Corps (NADC).

Additionally, Garba Jibia was appointed deputy force commander of Operation Hadin Kai.

Defence Headquarters, intelligence appointments

Several officers were also deployed to strategic positions at Defence Headquarters and other national security institutions.

Usman Abdullahi was appointed director of defence operations at Defence Headquarters, while Elijah Ebiowe moved to the ONSA as deputy coordinator, national intelligence.

Other appointments include Idi Sani as deputy chief of defence intelligence and David Pwajok as director of technical services at the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA).

At the Defence Headquarters, ZA Usman took over as director of cyber operations, while Edward Gabkwet was appointed director of civil-military relations.

Other appointments include Ahmed Shinkafi as director of liaison, Alfred Shogbamu as director of military strategy, Rasaq Olanrewaju as director of search and rescue, J Usman as director of special duties and John Ijudigal as director of sports.

At the Defence Space Administration, Abubakar Suleh was appointed deputy chief, while OA Oyename and Solomon Lazarus became directors of earth observation and launch vehicles and space operations, respectively.

OT Salami was posted to the Defence Space Command Centre as deputy chief, while AI Hanidu became director of integrated air power studies at the Air Power Centre of Excellence.

Military training institutions get new heads

The leadership changes also extend to military training and professional development institutions.

PB Philips was appointed commandant of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, while MC Ekwueme became commandant of the Armed Forces Resettlement Centre.

AO Akinbunwa was appointed commandant of the Air Force War College, while A Idris became commandant of the Air Warfare Doctrine Centre.

Other appointments include JA Ekwuribe as commandant of the Regiment Training Centre, OC Ubadike as commandant of the Air Force Institute of Technology and AI Sambo as commandant of the Nigerian Air Force College of Logistics and Management.

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M Yusuf was appointed deputy commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna State.

The NAF also announced changes across its other commands and strategic establishments, including the appointment of AY Dari as general manager of the Nigerian Air Force Investment Limited Group of Companies and NS Okoro as director general of the Air Force Research and Development Institute.

CE Akubue was appointed managing director of Aircraft Engineering and Technical Services Limited, while CE Akpa became commander of Headquarters NAF Camp.

Other appointments include SA Eyoma as deputy commandant of the Air Force Institute of Technology, FO Ankeli as commandant of the Air Traffic Services Training Centre and U Ariahu as deputy commandant of the Nigerian Air Force College of Logistics and Management.

NAF said the realignment demonstrated its commitment to leadership renewal, institutional accountability and improved operational effectiveness.

The CAS, Mr Aneke, expressed confidence that the newly appointed officers would advance his command philosophy and strengthen the air force's capacity to deliver decisive airpower in support of joint military operations and national security objectives.