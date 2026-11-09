Nigeria: Lagos Police Ask Political Parties to Notify Command Ahead of 2027 Rallies

Mr Fatai urged political parties to cooperate with the command to ensure that political activities across the state are conducted peacefully.

The Lagos State Police Command has asked political parties to send it notice ahead of rallies, campaigns, processions and other political gatherings as preparations for the 2027 general elections gather pace.

The Commissioner of Police, Tijani Fatai, said the notice would enable the command to make security arrangements and deploy personnel to cover the events.

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Mr Fatai made the appeal in a statement shared on X on Sunday by the police spokesperson, Abimbola Adebisi.

He stated that the command would provide security for all political parties, candidates and their supporters without discrimination. He, however, warned that activities capable of disrupting public peace would not be tolerated.

The commissioner said parties that failed to notify the police or disregarded security arrangements, resulting in a breach of peace, would be held accountable under the law.

He also referred to a security meeting held on 15 October ahead of the elections, where political parties and other stakeholders were urged to cooperate with security agencies and comply with security guidelines.

The police's appeal comes against the backdrop of their statutory responsibility to provide security for political activities. Section 91 of the Electoral Act 2022 requires the police to provide adequate security for the peaceful conduct of rallies and processions.

It also protects the right of registered political parties, aspirants and candidates to hold lawful rallies.

Mr Fatai urged political parties to cooperate with the command to ensure that political activities across the state were conducted peacefully.

The notice, as framed by the police command, is not a request for permission to conduct political activities.

The position of the law based on subsisting court judgements is that police permits are not required to hold such political activities or organise protests.