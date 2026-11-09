Nigeria: Lagos Governorship Candidates Clash Over Waste Management, Defend Political Records

Beyond waste management, the candidates faced questions about their political histories and whether their experience prepared them to govern Lagos.

Lagos governorship candidates on Sunday disagreed over how to address the state's waste management crisis, with proposals ranging from returning a greater role to local governments to investing in recycling and waste recovery facilities.

The candidates spoke at a governorship debate in Lagos, where they also faced questions about their political records, experience in public office, party affiliations and the 2020 #EndSARS protests.

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) described Lagos as a state that stinks, blaming years of poor management for the deterioration in refuse collection.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He rejected the argument that population growth was mainly responsible, saying the state had managed its waste more effectively in the past despite the increasing number of residents.

Mr Rhodes-Vivour said Lagos had about 1,000 waste collection trucks under former Governor Babatunde Fashola, but that the number had fallen to about 200, according to information available to him.

He blamed the decline partly on the centralisation of waste management, which he said had weakened the role of local governments.

"We don't actually have a waste management system. We have a waste pick and dump system," he said.

He proposed involving local governments in refuse collection and requiring households to separate their waste so that recyclable materials could be collected and processed.

He said the arrangement would create economic opportunities and allow residents and the different levels of government to benefit from waste recycling.

Lagos introduced its Private Sector Participation (PSP) scheme for domestic waste collection in 1997, beginning with a pilot in Kosofe and Bariga local government areas. The scheme was later extended across the state, with the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) taking over its management in 2007. LAWMA has identified unreliable service delivery and difficulties enforcing standards as among the scheme's weaknesses.

Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, defended the government's approach, saying Lagos was moving away from the practice of collecting refuse and dumping it in landfills.

He said the volume of waste generated in the state, coupled with limited land for disposal, made it necessary to invest in facilities that could recover useful materials.

Mr Hamzat said the government was developing Olusosun and Solous 3 in Alimosho as transfer stations, while a material recovery facility had been established at Erekiti. Similar facilities, he added, were planned for Kinsinki and Chikurudu.

The explanation came against the backdrop of the state's continuing waste collection problems. In September, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu declared a state of emergency on waste collection after acknowledging delays in refuse evacuation.

During an inspection of the Olusosun dumpsite, the governor announced plans to increase disposal capacity, deploy additional equipment and improve the operations of PSP operators. Transfer-loading stations were also proposed for Olusosun and Solous 3.

Responding to the description of Lagos as a smelly city, Mr Hamzat said it would be unfair to apply that description to the entire state, although he acknowledged that some areas had unpleasant odours.

He admitted that waste management remained a challenge, pointing to inadequate collection trucks, reception facilities and transfer stations.

Funso Doherty, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, said waste was accumulating faster than it was being collected.

He argued that the problem extended beyond household refuse to liquid and human waste, and raised concerns about pollution from the Olusosun dumpsite and its effects on nearby communities.

Candidates defend political records

Beyond waste management, the candidates faced questions about their political histories and whether their experience prepared them to govern Lagos.

Mr Rhodes-Vivour, who came second in the 2023 governorship election on the Labour Party platform before moving to the ADC, was asked whether his performance in that election and subsequent defection could affect his chances in 2027.

He said he was focused on reaching voters and learning from the mistakes of his previous campaign. He also questioned the conduct of the 2023 election, arguing that a credible process would be important in determining the outcome of the next poll.

The Independent National Electoral Commission declared Mr Sanwo-Olu the winner in 2023 with 762,134 votes. Mr Rhodes-Vivour polled 312,329 votes, while the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Abdul-Azeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, secured 62,449 votes.

On his preparedness for office, Mr Rhodes-Vivour pointed to his work in urban development and housing, including proposals for low-income housing developed with the Chinese and American governments and Temple Housing.

He also challenged the emphasis on previous executive experience, citing former Lagos Governor Lateef Jakande as an example of a leader whose vision and commitment shaped his administration.

Mr Hamzat faced questions about whether he would govern independently or remain under the influence of the political establishment that has controlled Lagos since 1999.

He defended his capacity to make independent decisions, citing his academic and professional background, including earning a PhD at 27 and serving as an executive director in an American organisation. He also referred to his family's political background and his experience in public administration, transport and budgeting.

His record in government also came under scrutiny, with questions about why residents should trust him to tackle flooding, traffic congestion, housing shortages, waste collection and the rising cost of living after nearly eight years as deputy governor and in previous positions in the state government.

Mr Hamzat said he was proud of the state's achievements but acknowledged that more needed to be done.

He cited the Lekki-Ikoyi Bridge, which he said was delivered while he served as commissioner for transport and works, as well as the Bus Rapid Transit system and the establishment of transport agencies.

He attributed the pressure on public infrastructure to Lagos's growing population, which he said was approaching 25 million, while the state's land area remained unchanged.

Hamzat questioned over #EndSARS

The 20 October 2020 shooting at the Lekki Toll Gate also featured in the debate, with Mr Hamzat asked what he knew about the incident and what he did as deputy governor at the time.

He described the day as a sad one and said the Lagos State Government established an independent judicial panel of inquiry, funded its work and later published a White Paper on its recommendations.

Mr Hamzat argued that responsibility for the military rested with the Federal Government but maintained that the state government had not ignored the pain caused by the incident.

In November 2021, the Lagos government said it had accepted 11 of the panel's 32 recommendations, accepted six with modifications, rejected one and referred 14 to the Federal Government, saying they fell outside the state's powers.

Mr Rhodes-Vivour, in his closing remarks, recalled being tear-gassed while laying flowers at the Lekki Toll Gate. He criticised what he described as violence against opposition figures and questioned the treatment of people who participated in the protests despite political leaders' public statements about #EndSARS.

Funso Doherty addresses NDC primary dispute

The NDC candidate also faced questions about a dispute over the party's governorship primary.

The moderator raised an allegation by Naheem Balogun that he had won the primary but was subsequently displaced.

Mr Doherty rejected the allegation, insisting that he had won the ticket. He said anyone dissatisfied with the outcome could approach the courts.

His movement between political parties also came under scrutiny, with questions about whether it was consistent with the principled leadership he promised Lagos residents.

Mr Doherty argued that opposition parties operated in a difficult political environment, where court cases and interference sometimes made it difficult for politicians to pursue their ambitions on their original platforms.

His political movements have included leaving the ADC for the PDP in 2024, returning to the ADC and later joining the NDC in May 2026.

In announcing his latest move, he said he had initially hoped the ADC would unite the opposition but concluded that it would no longer serve that purpose.

Deji Doherty speaks on Wike's influence

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The PDP candidate, Deji Doherty, was challenged over his relationship with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and whether it would undermine his independence if elected governor.

Mr Wike remains a member of the PDP but serves in the APC-led Federal Government and has publicly declared support for President Bola Tinubu.

Mr Doherty attributed his emergence as the PDP candidate to 26 years of political activity and grassroots support, rather than the influence of any individual.

However, he described Mr Wike as his national leader and said he would continue to recognise him in that capacity.

He argued that political cooperation could bring benefits to Lagos, including improved funding and development.

On his business background, Mr Doherty said his business group was established in 1986 and would mark its 40th anniversary in December.

He said he had worked with major organisations and experienced financial difficulties, including a period when he owed banks about N3.8 billion.

Describing himself as a debt manager, he argued that his experience handling business debts would help him manage the state's finances.

Candidates make final appeals

In their closing remarks, the candidates returned to their campaign promises.

Mr Rhodes-Vivour called for people-centred policies, greater investment in human development and a government that would protect residents' welfare and rights.

Mr Hamzat asked voters to assess him against the commitments in his manifesto, The Lagos Promise.

Mr Doherty of the NDC urged residents to decide whether they were satisfied with Lagos after 27 years of political dominance by the same political bloc or wanted a change in direction. He described his party's programme as The New Way.

Mr Doherty of the PDP promised to remove some levies imposed on residents, including what he described as solar and pothole levies. He also called for a review of charges imposed on minors receiving treatment in hospitals.

He pledged to prioritise education and improve support for teachers and medical workers.