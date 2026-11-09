Nigeria: Gombe Targets 764 Schools, 100,000 for Digital Learning Expansion

Gombe State Government has commenced the expansion of its EIDU-supported Digital Personalised Learning (DPL) programme to 764 public schools, targeting more than 100,000 learners as part of efforts to improve foundational literacy and numeracy across the state.

The expansion, formally launched last week at Mu'azu Bolari Primary School, Gombe, began with a training programme for teachers and head teachers who will implement the initiative in participating schools.

A statement said the programme was designed to leverage technology to improve teaching and learning outcomes by providing pupils with personalised educational content tailored to their individual abilities and learning pace.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Commissioner for Education, Professor Aisha Umar Maigari, commended Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya for prioritising basic education and supporting reforms aimed at improving the quality of learning in the state.

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She described the partnership with EIDU as a significant intervention in strengthening digital education and improving children's learning outcomes, assuring stakeholders of the government's commitment to sustaining the programme.

"The Gombe State Government has made a legal commitment to this programme, and what we are awaiting is the disbursement of the funds. The necessary processes are already underway," she said.

Maigari recalled that the pilot phase reached more than 1,000 learners and strengthened the digital capacity of over 285 teachers and 25 staff members of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

She said the experience had encouraged the government to expand the initiative to reach more pupils, expressing optimism that it would transform basic education, particularly in literacy, numeracy and digital learning.

"As we flag off this expansion training, I am confident that it will bring about a turnaround in our education system, particularly in the area of digital learning and improvement in literacy and numeracy among our children," she added.

Also speaking, the Executive Chairman of Gombe SUBEB, Professor Hassan Bello, described the expansion as a major milestone in the state's efforts to modernise basic education through technology, innovation and improved teaching methods.

He said the decision to extend the programme followed encouraging results from the pilot phase, which recorded improved learner engagement, progress in foundational literacy and numeracy, increased pupils' confidence and renewed enthusiasm among teachers.

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"The success of the pilot is what has given birth to today's scale-up. We are no longer experimenting; we are expanding what works, so that many more of our children across Gombe State can benefit from quality, personalised learning," Bello said.

Under the model, digital devices and structured learning materials are used to deliver lessons according to individual pupils' abilities, allowing them to learn at their own pace while receiving immediate feedback to strengthen their understanding.

Bello stressed that technology would complement rather than replace teachers, describing their role as critical to the programme's success. He urged teachers to guide pupils during digital learning sessions and advised head teachers to ensure proper management of devices and effective supervision.

He said SUBEB would strengthen monitoring and evaluation through regular school visits and collaboration with EIDU, the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and other development partners. Quality Assurance Officers have also been directed to intensify monitoring of participating schools.