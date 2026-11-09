Nigeria: Elect Leaders Who Will End Hardship, Makinde Tells Christians

The Presidential candidate of the Allied People's Movement (APM) and Oyo state Governor Seyi Makinde has called on Christians not to shy away from politics, but participate actively to elect leaders that will end the prevailing hardship and insecurity in the country.

He said Nigeria is at a defining moment and needs a God-fearing leader that will end hardship, insecurity, boost economic development and implement good policies that will touch the lives of the people.

Makinde who spoke during a Sunday service at the Headquarters of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) in Jos the Plateau State capital pointed out that apart from participating in changing the course of history for Nigeria, Christians should also rise up in prayer for the sake of the country.

According to the APM presidential candidate, he didn't come to Jos for open campaign, but to worship with the brethren, seek prayers and encourage Christians to make the right decision for a better Nigeria.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Also, Makinde noted that since Nigeria got her independence on 1st October, 1960, so much has happened, yet the country has not worked well for everybody.

He reiterated his charge to Christians who often stay away from politics on grounds of not wanting to be yoked with unbelievers or be part of something dirty, to reconsider their position.

Makinde stressed that the Church has a voice and should use it, and then called on Christians to come out en masse on election day and use their voice to change the course of history for the nation.

The APM presidential candidate said that in preparation for the Presidency, he has also developed the reset Nigeria Agenda document for the resetting of the nation on four pillars of security, economy, education and the socio-political space.

While presenting the reset Nigeria Manifesto to the leadership of the Church, Makinde asked Nigerians to hold him accountable to the promises in the document.

"I want Nigerians to be able to hold me accountable, not just through promises but through documented commitments. Everything is written down in black and white, and I am prepared to be held accountable for everything contained in this document," he said

Makinde urged Nigerians, particularly, Christians to participate in politics and should get ready to enforce their will in the 2027 presidential election.

He said; "Please, get ready and participate. History is about to happen again".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Addressing the congregation, President of the COCIN, Rev. Dr. Amos Musa Mohzo,

drew the attention of the APM Presidential Candidate to the pressing challenges facing the country, particularly in the area of insecurity and economy.

Mohzo encouraged him to continue his campaigns, stressing that the will of God will prevail.

Makinde is in Jos, ahead of the Plateau State APM presidential campaign rally scheduled to hold at Rayfield Park.