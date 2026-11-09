Nigeria: 19 States Record 70 Political Violence, 27 Deaths in 10 Months - Report

The African Centre for Security, Governance and Development (CentreSGD) has raised the alarm over escalating political violence across Nigeria.

It warned that attacks on candidates, supporters and campaign activities threaten the credibility of the 2027 general elections.

The centre disclosed that 70 physical election-related attacks were recorded across 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) between 1st January and 27th October, 2026, resulting in 27 deaths in 20 of the incidents.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The executive director of CentreSGD, Theresa Chigozirim Odinkalu-Okoro in a statement yesterday, said the rising wave of violence, intimidation and physical attacks on political actors posed a systemic threat to the integrity of the electoral process as campaigns gathered pace.

The centre, which cited the CLEEN Foundation's Election Security Threat Assessment, said fewer than 70 days remained before the 16 January 2027 presidential and National Assembly elections, while governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections would hold on 6 February 2027.

She also cited Yiaga Africa's National Voting Intentions Survey conducted in September 2026, which found that 61 per cent of Nigerians feared violence could prevent them from voting, with the figure rising to 78 per cent in the North-East.

To her, campaign rallies and party offices had become principal targets of attacks, noting that routine campaign flag-offs, party meetings, and political gatherings were increasingly becoming high-risk events.

The centre listed recent incidents in Enugu, Katsina, Ekiti, Sokoto and Kebbi states, involving attacks on campaign convoys, party supporters, candidates and political offices.

In Enugu, supporters of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) were reportedly attacked at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport on 10 October, while shots were fired outside the party's state secretariat during its governorship campaign flag-off, leaving one supporter reportedly dead.

It also cited attacks on APC campaign convoys in Malumfashi and Yankara in Katsina State on October 28 and 31, respectively, as well as the 30 October attack on the African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, and his entourage at a restaurant in Ado-Ekiti.

In Sokoto, the ADC governorship candidate alleged that personnel of state-owned security outfits attacked his convoy near the Sultan Abubakar III International Airport, while Amnesty International Nigeria condemned attacks on ADC campaign convoys, including that of presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, in Kebbi State on 5 November.

The centre, however, noted that some of the allegations were disputed by the parties and authorities concerned, stressing that it did not pronounce on culpability but demanded thorough investigations and prosecution where evidence warranted.

Arrests announced by the police in connection with the Katsina and Ekiti incidents should lead to transparent prosecutions, she added.

On voter participation, CentreSGD said the Yiaga Africa survey found that 84 per cent of Nigerians were likely or very likely to vote in 2027, while 83 per cent said improved security would make them more likely to participate.

The survey further showed that only 40 per cent of young respondents were very likely to vote, compared with 64 per cent of Nigerians aged 61 and above.

The centre expressed concern that fear-driven withdrawal from the electoral process could disproportionately affect young people, women and persons with disabilities.

CentreSGD further raised concerns over reported presidential campaign billboard permit fees of up to N200 million in Abia State and N150 million in Enugu, Kogi and Cross River states, noting that the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room had separately warned of shrinking political space and abuse of incumbency.

The centre called on the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to conduct prompt, transparent, and non-partisan investigations into all election-related attacks and to prosecute perpetrators and sponsors, irrespective of political affiliation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It also urged party leaders, presidential and governorship candidates to publicly condemn violent rhetoric, enforce internal discipline and ensure that peace commitments become enforceable obligations for party members.

CentreSGD called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) to publish a threat-based national election security plan and strengthen protection around campaign venues and electoral infrastructure.

The centre further urged state governments to guarantee equal and transparent access to public facilities, campaign permits, venues and advertising spaces for all political parties.

"Democracy cannot thrive in an environment governed by fear.

"Elections should be a contest of ideas and popular mandate, not a test of physical force or armed coercion," the centre said.