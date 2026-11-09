Nigeria: 2027 - APC Campaign Director Urges Youths to Unite Behind Tinubu

Director, North-East Youth Mobilisation for the All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential Campaign Council, Ibrahim Umar, has urged youths to get actively involved in the campaign and mobilisation exercise to re-elect President Bola Tinubu, saying this would enable him to continue implementing reforms aimed at addressing their challenges.

He advised those seeking elective positions to contribute their quota to the development of the country, saying they must be involved in the decision-making processes that would help create the society they desire.

Umar, who is the Director of Engineering and Technical Services at the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, said the Tinubu administration had laid a good foundation to support the aspirations of the country's young generation, hence the need for them to take up the mantle of leadership and build on it.

Umar said: "How can the youth make the changes we so desire? Wherever you go as a youth, you must get involved, and then if you have a dream to run for an office, you present your manifesto. These are the things that we wanted to do. We want to employ young people in our government. If you are not there, how can you make the change?

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"The journey starts where politics is not toxic. Just be honest to yourself and do delivery for people and we young people, we should have ambition. The country, our future lies with Nigeria. We need the country, and the country needs us. We have leaders with a focus, and leaders that have faith in young people.

"Let us come together. Bring our own contribution. Let us build a nation for the young people, our children that are coming in. Let us give them a free environment, a society where they can be free, a society where they can be educated, a society where security and property have been protected by the young people.

"If I see a jobless young person, my heart bleeds. Probably they don't have the opportunity that I have, but let us bring them together. They should have that opportunity, because if I fail as a young person, I'm blocking their chances.

"This government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima has a focus. What they have been doing now, probably we will not see the top decision that the government is taking. It is for us. We will enjoy it in the future.

"No country is paying subsidies to the tune of about 144 billion a month or so, who can do it? It is not sustainable. We shouldn't allow people to deceive us. It is for the young people.

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"There was a time in universities, students were kicked out for not paying tuition fees. Today there is a fund for them to access to do that. This alone is good because it's giving power to the young people. They should never give up. Let them strive. These people are laying the foundation for us. The foundation that our children will enjoy.

"As youth we should be free from any activity that is not lawful. Let us come together. Let us come and unite and help the government to achieve what they want to achieve."