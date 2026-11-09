Liberia: CDC's Wie Vows 'Fire for Fire' in 2029 - Up Official Says Liberia 'Not for War Mongers'

KINJOR — A senior Congress for Democratic Change official told party supporters Saturday that the CDC would "return fire for fire" in the 2029 elections. A Unity Party official answered that if the opposition wants to fight, "we will give them somewhere in the forest to go fight."

Paulita C.C. Wie, a former deputy minister for urban affairs at the Ministry of Internal Affairs (now the Ministry of Local Government), made the remark in the keynote address at the CDC's Martyrs' Day commemoration in Kinjor.

"To the office of President Weah, we are not putting Bibles on our chests anymore; come 2029, and we will return fire for fire," Wie said.

CDC National Chairman Janga A. Kowo urged supporters at the same event to "reject violence, uphold the rule of law, respect political differences, and protect the democratic freedoms of every Liberian." Former President George Manneh Weah, in a message delivered on his behalf by former Foreign Minister Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, said the 2029 elections "must be approached with confidence in the people's right to choose their leaders and determination that their choice will be respected."

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Weah conceded the November 2023 presidential runoff to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai after losing by about 20,500 votes, clearing the way for a peaceful transfer of power.

Unity Party official Mohammed Ali responded to Wie on his social media account.

"So CDC's only tactic is to threaten war? So when Paulita The Old Wig Wie and her CDC bring war, that only UP people will suffer ehn? I wonder how old was she when the civil war started on December 24, 1989?" Ali wrote.

He wrote that some Liberians who cheered the arrival of rebels during the civil war "became some of the first victims when those same rebels captured their communities." Ali also wrote that the CDC turns to threats because it lacks the intellectual capacity to compete with the UP.

"Well, we have news for the CDC, Liberians are tired of their war tactics and no one will follow that. If they want to fight, we will give them somewhere in the forest to go fight. Liberia is not for war mongers," he wrote.

The commemoration, held under the theme "They Carried the Struggle, We Carry Their Legacy," honored deceased CDC members, particularly those killed on Nov. 7, 2011, when state security forces clashed with CDC supporters in Monrovia.

In her address, Wie accused the Boakai administration of using state institutions against opposition supporters, including women who took part in protests.

"We speak with pains in our hearts, with pains in our souls. We are disappointed in this government. We are frustrated. Our hearts are bleeding," she said.

Referring to the destruction of the CDC's headquarters, Wie said the party would not be intimidated. "So if you think that you're going to use your power to intimidate us, you cannot intimidate us. You cannot intimidate us," she said. She also said no Liberian should be beaten or killed because of political affiliation.

Wie questioned how the government is using the revenue it has collected. "They say they raise 1.2 billion. They raise 1.2 billion. What they do with the 1.2 billion?" she said. "Is the 1.2 billion solving the problem of the Liberian people?"

She pointed to poor roads, unreliable electricity and limited public services in communities around Kinjor despite the county's natural resources. She also criticized officials for sending their children abroad to be educated. "What happened to the school in Liberia? Why can't you improve the school in Liberia?" she said.

Wie urged partisans to organize in all 15 counties rather than concentrate on Monrovia. Ahead of the party's convention, she appealed to candidates to back the winners. "When you go to convention and you do not win, please work with whoever wins because this victory is for all of us," she said.

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Margibi County Sen. Nathaniel F. McGill told supporters to prepare for 2029, tying victory to justice for the party's dead. McGill pledged to cover the remaining 50% of the construction cost for a proposed CDC headquarters in Grand Cape Mount County, after Grand Cape Mount County Sen. Simeon Taylor pledged US$15,000 at a groundbreaking in Kinjor. Party officials said construction is expected to be completed within six months.

Former Montserrado County District 10 Rep. Yekeh Y. Kolubah renewed his call for the impeachment of the chief justice, whom he accused of corruption without offering evidence. "I said the chief justice is corrupt," Kolubah said.

Kowo called for "credible, impartial, and transparent investigations into unresolved incidents of political violence and unlawful killings," including the deaths of partisans and Kinjor residents in confrontations involving security forces.

"Our 2029 victory is our final destination," Weah's message said.