Liberia: Boakai Submits U.S.$1.538b Fy2027 Draft Budget

Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan has submitted President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's proposed US$1.538 billion Fiscal Year 2027 National Budget to the 55th National Legislature, outlining increased investments in healthcare, education, youth empowerment, public sector compensation and critical infrastructure.

Minister Ngafuan submitted the draft budget and the President's Budget Message to House Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon at the Speaker's office on Friday, November 6, 2026, on behalf of President Boakai.

In his Budget Message to the Legislature, President Boakai emphasized that the proposed spending plan reflects his administration's commitment to people-centered development, with increased allocations for health, education, gender and social protection, youth empowerment, public sector compensation and public investment programmes.

The President highlighted that domestic revenue collections had exceeded US$1 billion by September 2026, marking the first time in Liberia's history that the country had crossed that threshold.

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He said the performance demonstrated improvements in domestic resource mobilization and the government's growing capacity to finance national development priorities.

The proposed FY2027 budget places particular emphasis on strengthening essential public services and addressing longstanding challenges in government workers' remuneration and institutional capacity.

Health Allocation Rises to US$135.8 Million

Other proposed health investments include US$1 million for the Community Pharmacy Program to sustain the supply of essential medicines, particularly in rural government health facilities.

The draft budget also provides US$1.5 million for construction of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia headquarters and another US$1.5 million to continue construction work at C.H. Rennie Hospital in Margibi County.

An additional US$800,000 is proposed as start-up funding to strengthen the national response to Hepatitis B.

The administration said the investments are intended to improve healthcare delivery, strengthen medical infrastructure and expand access to essential health services across the country.

Education Receives US$163.5 Million

Other proposed investments include US$1.5 million for the continued renovation of schools under the Monrovia Consolidated School System, US$1 million to complete the new Engineering College at William V.S. Tubman University and US$750,000 for the construction of Grand Kru Technical College.

The draft budget also provides US$700,000 for the ongoing transformation of the Booker Washington Institute, US$400,000 for an integrated higher education information management system and US$400,000 for the renovation of Margibi University.

Additional investments in digital technology, science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education, and national examination infrastructure are also expected to support the modernization of the country's education system.

Nearly 13,000 Government Workers to Receive Salary Increases

The proposed minimum monthly salaries are US$650 for teachers with master's degrees, US$400 for those with bachelor's degrees, US$240 for associate degree and B-Certificate teachers, and US$200 for C-Certificate teachers.

The proposal also increases the salaries of County Education Officers to US$1,200 and District Education Officers to US$700 monthly.

Additionally, no dean of a publicly operated university is expected to earn less than US$1,000 per month under the proposed adjustments.

The President also announced improved salary thresholds for 1,934 Liberia National Police personnel, a 15 percent salary increase for 616 Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency employees, and adjustments benefiting 358 health workers across 146 health facilities and offices.

Beginning January 2027, the proposed minimum monthly salary thresholds will include US$500 for directors, US$450 for deputy directors, US$400 for assistant directors and US$300 for mayors of government-approved cities.

Gov't Acknowledges Nearly US$60 Million NASSCORP Arrears

The arrangement is intended to ensure regular remittance of government employees' social security contributions and progressively clear outstanding obligations.

According to the President, the measure is aimed at restoring confidence in the pension system and ensuring that public servants receive their full NASSCORP benefits upon retirement.

He described the commitment as part of the government's responsibility to protect the welfare of public employees beyond their years of active service.

US$2 Million for Motorcyclists, US$3 Million for Lone Star

The proposed recruitment comprises 800 personnel for the AFL and 600 for the LNP.

The budget also prioritizes strengthening the National Cadet and Internship Program, expanding Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), and providing livelihood and skills-development opportunities for at-risk and out-of-school youth.

Additional support is proposed for youth and student organizations, including the Liberia National Student Union, Federation of Liberian Youth and Mano River Union Youth Parliament.

The government also plans to expand access to small business grants through the National Empowerment Program.

Gender Ministry Allocation to Increase by 77 Percent

The increased funding is intended to strengthen social protection programmes, prevent and respond to sexual and gender-based violence, provide safe homes and expand assistance to vulnerable populations, including abandoned children.

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The budget also proposes US$2.5 million for small business support, largely targeting women-led enterprises, alongside increased support for rural women's communal farming initiatives.

Another US$1.4 million is proposed as initial funding toward the construction of a National Children's Referral Hospital.

The government has also allocated US$3 million for the continuation of the national school feeding programme.

President Boakai said the proposed investments reflect his administration's commitment to expanding women's economic participation, protecting vulnerable children and strengthening the country's social protection system.

Boakai Calls for Legislative Action

He said the proposed allocations demonstrate the government's determination to convert improved domestic revenue performance into better public services, expanded economic opportunities and improved living conditions for Liberians.

The President also expressed hope for timely legislative consideration of the draft budget, emphasizing the importance of cooperation between the Executive and Legislative branches in advancing the country's development priorities.

The proposed US$1.538 billion budget will now be subjected to legislative scrutiny and consideration by the 55th National Legislature before its enactment into law.