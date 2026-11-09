Liberia: Ivanhoe Atlantic Hails National Railway Authority

Ivanhoe Atlantic has welcomed the Liberian Government's efforts to establish an independent National Railway Authority, describing the initiative as a significant step toward strengthening the country's railway sector, expanding economic opportunities, and creating more jobs for Liberians.

The company's Global Director of Corporate Affairs, Brent Fleeton, made the remarks following the National Validation Workshop on the Draft Act of the Liberia National Railway Authority, held on November 4, 2026, in Monrovia.

Fleeton described the validation exercise as a productive step forward, commending the Law Reform Commission and Liaison Office for leading a consultative process that considers expert opinions and the long-term interests of Liberia's railway industry.

He said the principles of fair, transparent multi-user access has remained central to the ongoing consultations, demonstrating the government's willingness to listen to stakeholders and develop a regulatory framework capable of meeting the country's growing railway needs.

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He emphasized that Ivanhoe Atlantic is only one of several potential railway users expected to operate in Liberia, making the establishment of a forward-looking and independent regulatory institution particularly important.

"It's good that they are listening, they are getting expert opinion. Not just the opinion of one existing user." Fleeton stated.

He further described the government's decision to establish an independent national railway system as a major step in the right direction, noting that such a framework would create an enabling environment for increased railway utilization and investment.

Fleeton also highlighted the economic benefits of unlocking the railway system's existing capacity, explaining that improved access and utilization would create opportunities for additional businesses, increased economic activities, and employment.

"The new system managed by the NRA will open up the excess capacity, and in doing so, it will open up more jobs," he emphasized.

Ivanhoe Atlantic's endorsement comes amid ongoing national efforts to develop a comprehensive legal and institutional framework for the management, regulation, and utilization of Liberia's railway infrastructure.

The proposed National Railway Authority is expected to play a central role in providing independent oversight of the country's railway assets, promoting efficient access, and supporting the development of a more coordinated and sustainable railway system.

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For Ivanhoe Atlantic, the establishment of an independent railway authority represents an important next step in translating its investment commitments into tangible economic benefits for Liberia and its people.

Fleeton maintains that a well-regulated and accessible railway system will be critical to unlocking Liberia's infrastructure potential, encouraging investment, supporting job creation, and advancing the country's broader economic development agenda.