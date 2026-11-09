Cote d'Ivoire: Bal 'Elite 16' Qualifiers Tip Off in Abidjan

The race for the remaining places in the 2027 Basketball Africa League (BAL) season continues this month, with Kenya and Côte d'Ivoire set to host the Elite 16 qualification tournaments.

The West Division tournament tips off in Abidjan on Monday, November 9, and runs through November 15, while Nairobi will host the East Division competition from November 23-29, according to the FIBA Regional Africa Office.

Under the qualification format, the top two teams from each division, alongside the best third-placed team across both divisions, will secure five of the 12 available places in the 2027 BAL season.

They will join seven teams that have already secured automatic qualification through their respective domestic leagues: Angola, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal and Tunisia.

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West Division

Group A

JCA Kings (Côte d'Ivoire), Avenir du Rail (Republic of Congo), Spintex Knights (Ghana) and Stade Malien (Mali).

Group B

Al Ittihad Sporting Club (Libya), Nadi Staoueli (Algeria), Nabaya Sofas (Guinea) and Espoir Basket Club (Gabon).

East Division

Group A

Nairobi City Thunder (Kenya), Patriot Basketball Club (South Sudan), Munali Suns (Zambia) and Urunani (Burundi).

Group B

Dar City (Tanzania), Dolphins (Botswana), Namuwongo Blazers (Uganda) and Ferroviario da Beira (Mozambique).