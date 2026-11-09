Ghana: At 30th Gja Awards - Govt Commits Gh¢10m to Media Fund · Philip Osei Bonsu Named Journalist of the Year

President John Dramani Mahama has announced a GH¢10 million allocation in the 2027 national budget as seed capital for the reactivated Media Development Fund to support journalists' welfare, professional development, investigative reporting and safety training.

He said the government would also engage corporate institutions, including the Bank of Ghana, to contribute to the fund to strengthen media development.

Mr Mahama made the announcement at the 30th Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Media Awards held in Accra on Saturday, on the theme: "Celebrating Excellence, Advancing Media Freedom and Combating Hate Speech in the Digital Age".

The ceremony recognised journalists for their contributions to the profession, with Philip Osei Bonsu of the Multimedia Group named the GJA/P.A.V. Ansah Journalist of the Year.

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Other winners included Moses Apiah of A1 Radio, Best in Sports Reporting; Nathaniel Attoh and Godwin Asediba of Media General, Best in TV Documentary; Doreen Ampofo of GBC, Best in Radio Documentary; and freelance journalist Nii Adjei Mensahfio, Best in Online Documentary.

Benedicta Foley Gyimah of The Ghanaian Times won Best in Print Feature, while Daniel Kwabena Mantey was adjudged Best in TV Feature.

Clinton Yeboah of Luv FM won Best in Radio Feature, with Gilbert Azeem Tiroog of GNA taking Best in Online Features. Read More.