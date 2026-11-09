Ghana: At 30th Gja Awards - Govt Commits Gh¢10m to Media Fund · Philip Osei Bonsu Named Journalist of the Year

9 November 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG

President John Dramani Mahama has announced a GH¢10 million allocation in the 2027 national budget as seed capital for the reactivated Media Development Fund to support journalists' welfare, professional development, investigative reporting and safety training.

He said the government would also engage corporate institutions, including the Bank of Ghana, to contribute to the fund to strengthen media development.

Mr Mahama made the announcement at the 30th Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Media Awards held in Accra on Saturday, on the theme: "Celebrating Excellence, Advancing Media Freedom and Combating Hate Speech in the Digital Age".

The ceremony recognised journalists for their contributions to the profession, with Philip Osei Bonsu of the Multimedia Group named the GJA/P.A.V. Ansah Journalist of the Year.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Related Articles

Other winners included Moses Apiah of A1 Radio, Best in Sports Reporting; Nathaniel Attoh and Godwin Asediba of Media General, Best in TV Documentary; Doreen Ampofo of GBC, Best in Radio Documentary; and freelance journalist Nii Adjei Mensahfio, Best in Online Documentary.

Benedicta Foley Gyimah of The Ghanaian Times won Best in Print Feature, while Daniel Kwabena Mantey was adjudged Best in TV Feature.

Clinton Yeboah of Luv FM won Best in Radio Feature, with Gilbert Azeem Tiroog of GNA taking Best in Online Features. Read More.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.