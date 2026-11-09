Ghana: MP Calls for Probe Into 2026world Cup Raffles ...but Sports Ministry Denies Any Wrongdoing

The Ranking Member on Parliament's Youth and Sports Committee, Mr Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has called for investigations into two raffles organised to raise funds for Ghana's participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, alleging possible fraud, financial irregularities and misuse of participants' personal data.

He has petitioned the Auditor-General and the Data Protection Commission to investigate the operations, proceeds and management of the schemes.

Addressing the Parliamentary Press Corps in Accra on Thursday, the Old Tafo MP disclosed that he had also petitioned President John Dramani Mahama and the Office of the Special Prosecutor for an independent commission of inquiry into the matter.

Although he had been invited to assist a committee reportedly established by the Presidency, Mr Assafuah indicated that he declined because only an independent and public inquiry could guarantee transparency and public confidence.

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He said the first raffle was launched on November 4, 2025, by the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the National Lottery Authority (NLA) and Rambel Lotteries, requiring participants to pay GH¢10 per stake through a short code.

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The initiative promised 220 winners fully sponsored trips, including flights, accommodation and match tickets, to support the Black Stars at the tournament in the United States and Canada.

A second raffle, branded the Ghana 2026 FIFA World Cup Raffle, was launched on March 18, 2026, at the Ministry of Finance, under the auspices of the Ministry of Sports and Recreation and the World Cup Fundraising Committee. Participants were again required to pay GH¢10 through the *899# short code and an online platform.

He further questioned the Ministry's claim that 2,922 tickets purchased with public funds were distributed among supporter groups, raffle winners and Ghanaians in the diaspora, saying some purported winners told him they neither travelled nor received tickets. Read More.