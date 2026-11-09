Ghana: Assemblies of God Urged to Deepen Reforms · Rev. Wengam Begins Four-Year Term

9 November 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By HILDA NSAMI

President John Dramani Mahama has urged the leadership of the Assemblies of God, Ghana, to deepen institutional reforms, improve pastoral welfare and expand its evangelism and community development programmes during its new leadership term.

He said the re-election of Reverend Stephen Wengam as General Superintendent for another four-year term provided an opportunity to consolidate the church's achievements, address existing challenges and extend its transformation agenda to congregations across the country.

President Mahama made the call at the induction of Rev. Wengam and the new Executive Presbytery of the Assemblies of God, Ghana, in Accra on Saturday.

He said a second term in office offered leaders the opportunity to build on their achievements, correct shortcomings and ensure that smaller congregations and pastors received the necessary attention and support.

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Drawing a parallel with his own second term as President, he urged the church leadership to uphold servant leadership, citing Mark 10:43, which teaches that anyone who wishes to be great must become a servant.

President Mahama commended Rev. Wengam for planting 2,077 churches and training more than 440 pastors during his first term. Read More

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