Ghana: Rich Culture On Display At Hogbetsotso Festival · President Assures Volta Region of Development

The rich culture and heritage of the Anlo people were on display on Saturday as hundreds of people converged on the Hogbe Park in Anloga, the capital of the Anlo State in the Volta Region, to celebrate this year's Hogbetsotso Festival.

Among the dignitaries present was the Yagbonwura, Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale I, King and Overlord of the Gonja State, who travelled more than 700 kilometres from the Jakpa Palace in Damongo with his entourage to join the celebration.

Also in attendance were President John Dramani Mahama, chiefs and queens from the 36 towns of Anlo, government officials, members of the diplomatic community and players in the entertainment industry.

Seated in state in his full regalia to oversee the colourful display of culture and unity was the Awomefia of the Anlo State, Torgbui Sri III.

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The occasion featured a re-enactment of the exodus of the Anlo people from Notsie to their present home in the south-eastern part of Ghana, accompanied by drumming and dancing to traditional tunes.

While guests from the Volta Region were dressed in colourful kente, visitors from Gonjaland wore their traditional fugu and also took turns to showcase their culture.

The festival was held on the theme: "Anlo, Our Heritage and Our Values: Striving to Build One Ghana for a Better Tomorrow".

Addressing the gathering, President Mahama assured the people of Anlo and the Volta Region that work was underway on several development projects to improve their living standards.

Responding to development requests made by the Awomefia, he said the region would continue to receive its fair share of the national cake.

Torgbui Sri III acknowledged the government's investments in the region but called for more attention, particularly to the protection of communities along the coast.

Through his spokesperson, the Awomefia said the Anlo State had remained peaceful, patient and supportive, and expected a clear and achievable roadmap to address the numerous development challenges facing the area.

President Mahama said that, having stabilised the economy in the first 22 months of his administration, the government would roll out a US$9 billion New Economy Programme between 2027 and 2030. Read More