Ghana: UCC Warns Students Against Unauthorised Processions

CAPE COAST — The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Professor Denis Worlanyo Aheto, has cautioned students against participating in any form of unauthorised procession on campus.

He said such processions could pose serious risks to personal safety, noting that students had sustained various injuries and, in some instances, lost their lives during similar activities in the past.

Prof. Aheto gave the caution at a matriculation ceremony to formally welcome new students pursuing academic programmes through the regular and sandwich modes. The ceremony was held both in person and virtually.

A total of 17,807 students were admitted, comprising 14,935 regular students for the 2026/2027 academic year and 2,872 sandwich students from the 2025/2026 academic year.

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Of the students on the regular programme, 13,824 were undergraduates and 1,110 were postgraduates. The sandwich programme had 2,419 postgraduates and 453 undergraduates.

Prof. Aheto said the university management would not condone any form of unauthorised procession on campus. He warned that any student found participating in such activities would be subject to appropriate disciplinary action and sanctions in accordance with the university's rules and regulations.

The sanctions, he explained, could include arrest, suspension, dismissal or, in the case of organised groups, the imposition of fines, where applicable.

He further stated that students involved in such activities would be surcharged for the cost of repairing or replacing university property damaged during the processions, following an assessment and valuation.

On student accommodation, Prof. Aheto said the university management remained committed to addressing the challenge and ensuring that all students enjoyed a conducive environment that supported their academic pursuits and social well-being.

He mentioned the recent signing of a memorandum of agreement with GSC Property Investment Limited for the development of a 28,000-bed student accommodation facility estimated to cost US$500 million.

The university, he said, was also in the process of concluding a partnership agreement with the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF), the 24-Hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development Secretariat, and other local partners under a proposed joint development agreement.

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The partnership, he said, was aimed at constructing an additional 10,000-bed student accommodation facility on campus at an estimated cost of US$76 million.

"Upon completion of these two major projects, UCC will significantly address the university's accommodation needs, while providing a wide range of complementary facilities to enhance life on campus," he said.

He added that the facilities would include commercial centres, a training academy, an auditorium, meeting suites, business incubators, flexible workspaces, entertainment and cinema centres, student activity facilities, parking spaces and other essential amenities.

Prof. Aheto also admonished the students to establish sustainable wellness routines and take their responsibilities seriously.