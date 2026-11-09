Ghana: Press Freedom Must Go Beyond Promises

editorial

Thirty years of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Media Awards is a remarkable milestone worth celebrating.

Over the years, the awards have recognised journalists whose work has informed the public, exposed wrongdoing and contributed to Ghana's democratic development.

However, as the Association marked this anniversary, the occasion also offered an opportunity to reflect on the challenges confronting the media industry, particularly press freedom, journalists' safety, poor remuneration and the growing threat of misinformation.

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The Ghanaian Times believes these issues deserve more than speeches and assurances. They require deliberate action from government, media owners, regulators and journalists themselves.

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One significant announcement at the ceremony was President John Dramani Mahama's pledge to allocate GH¢10 million in the 2027 national budget as seed capital for the reactivated Media Development Fund.

The fund is expected to support journalists' welfare, professional development, investigative reporting and safety training, with additional contributions expected from corporate organisations.

This is a welcome commitment. A properly managed fund could help address longstanding challenges, including inadequate training, limited resources for investigative journalism and the vulnerability of journalists working in difficult conditions.

However, its success will depend on transparency, fairness and independence. Access to the fund must not be influenced by political affiliation or editorial positions. It must strengthen journalism rather than become an instrument for influencing editorial decisions.

Equally troubling is the persistent threat to journalists' safety.

The GJA President, Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, disclosed that the Association had documented more than 50 incidents of attacks, assaults, arrests and harassment of journalists between 2022 and January 2026.

That figure should concern every Ghanaian who values democracy.

Journalists are not above the law, but neither should they be assaulted, threatened or unlawfully detained for performing their professional duties.

The reported involvement of security personnel in some incidents makes the situation particularly worrying.

President Mahama's assurance that the government would act against such incidents must be backed by concrete measures. Investigations must be transparent and perpetrators held accountable, regardless of their political affiliations or positions in the security services.

Ghana's improvement from 52nd to 39th position in the 2026 World Press Freedom Index is encouraging. However, this should not lead to complacency.

Press freedom must be measured by the everyday experiences of journalists, not merely international rankings.

The question of journalists' welfare is equally important. Poor remuneration, irregular salaries and job insecurity threaten media independence.

A journalist struggling to meet basic financial obligations may become vulnerable to inducements and manipulation.

Media owners must therefore recognise that quality journalism requires investment in the people who produce it.

It is unfair to demand professionalism and independence while denying journalists decent working conditions.

At the same time, journalists must uphold the highest ethical standards.

Sensationalism, unsubstantiated allegations, misinformation and hate speech undermine public confidence and national cohesion.

Media practitioners must verify information, correct errors promptly and distinguish facts from opinions.

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We congratulate all the award winners, particularly Philip Osei Bonsu of the Multimedia Group, named GJA/P.A.V. Ansah Journalist of the Year, and Benedicta Gyimah Foley of The Ghanaian Times, who won Best Feature Reporting, Print.

However, celebrating excellence must also mean creating an environment in which excellence can thrive.

We urge the government to fulfil its commitments, media owners to improve journalists' welfare, security agencies to respect press freedom and the GJA to remain firm in defending the rights and professional standards of its members.

Thirty years of celebrating journalistic excellence must mark more than an anniversary.

Ghana cannot build a stronger democracy on a weakened, intimidated and poorly remunerated media.

Protecting journalists is not a favour to the profession; it is an investment in our democracy.