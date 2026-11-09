Ghana: Aib Urges Participants to Apply Aircraft Accident Investigation Skills to Improve Aviation Safety

A week-long Aircraft Accident Investigation Concepts and Practices Course organised by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) Ghana ended in Accra on Friday with a call on participants to put the knowledge acquired into practice to make the country's aviation sector safer.

The course, facilitated by experts from Cranfield University of the United Kingdom, took participants through aircraft accident investigation techniques, evidence collection and management, investigative interviewing, data analysis, safety recommendations and report writing.

It also involved practical exercises, group discussions and simulated investigations to equip participants with the skills required to conduct effective and credible aircraft accident investigations.

The training brought together personnel from the AIB, the police, the military and other aviation stakeholders to strengthen collaboration in responding to aircraft accidents and incidents.

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In his closing remarks, the Commissioner of the AIB, Mr John Wumborti, urged participants to apply the knowledge gained to their respective institutions, stressing that the true value of the training lay in its practical application rather than the certificates awarded.

He said the training was part of efforts to strengthen the bureau's investigative capacity and prepare it to meet the demands of increased air traffic as Ghana positioned itself as an aviation hub.

Mr Wumborti said the AIB was also working to improve safety reporting among aviation stakeholders, particularly airlines and air traffic controllers, to enable it to analyse relevant data and make effective safety recommendations.

He disclosed that the bureau had trained its investigators in ACARS 2 and was preparing to procure software to analyse safety information received from stakeholders.

The Commissioner further explained that improved reporting and data analysis would help the bureau identify potential hazards and recommend measures to prevent future aircraft accidents and incidents.

The Course Director, Dr Abdulwah Abushala, on his part, described the programme as impactful, stressing that it had strengthened the relationship between the university and the AIB while improving participants' knowledge and investigative capabilities.

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He commended the participants for their commitment, active participation and enthusiasm throughout the five-day programme, expressing confidence that continued cooperation would further enhance their professional development.

Dr Abushala noted that the collaboration offered opportunities for further training to build the competence of AIB personnel and position the bureau to contribute to aircraft accident investigations beyond Ghana.

He expressed optimism that Ghana could eventually support other countries in the region in strengthening their aircraft accident investigation capabilities.

The Course Director said the ultimate beneficiary of the partnership was Ghana, as improved investigative capacity and cooperation among aviation stakeholders would contribute to safer skies.

He, therefore, urged participants to remain committed to continuous professional development and translate the lessons learnt into stronger investigative practices and improved aviation safety.