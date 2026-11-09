Somalia: Somali Opposition Accuses President of Using Force to Seize Supreme Court

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's opposition coalition, the Somali Future Council, has accused President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of using security forces to take control of the country's Supreme Court, escalating a political confrontation over the independence of the judiciary and the president's mandate.

The council, led by former president Sheikh Sharif Sheikh Ahmed and comprising several former Somali leaders, issued a statement condemning what it described as an assault on the Federal Supreme Court and an attempt by Mohamud to seize control of the country's highest judicial institution.

The opposition group also accused security agencies of intimidating former Chief Justice Baashe Yusuf Ahmed and judges who issued a ruling challenging the terms of the country's federal institutions.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The Somali Future Council strongly condemns the assault and coup against the Federal Supreme Court," the statement said, describing the developments as an attack on judicial independence.

The council welcomed the Supreme Court's decision, identified as MS/DST/1/2026, which ruled that the mandates of the president, parliament and federal government had expired.

The court also called on political leaders to agree on an electoral framework within 30 days and hold elections within 90 days, according to the ruling.

The judgment directly challenges the government's position that constitutional amendments approved by parliament in March allow Mohamud and federal lawmakers to remain in office until 2027.

The Supreme Court ruled that the amendments extending presidential and parliamentary terms from four to five years could not be applied retrospectively to the current officeholders.

The council described the judgment as an opportunity to end the country's political deadlock and resolve disagreements over the electoral process through an inclusive political agreement.

It said Somalia was facing a critical political situation and urged national leaders to respect the court's decision and pursue negotiations to prevent further instability.

The dispute intensified after Mohamud dismissed Chief Justice Baashe Yusuf Ahmed on November 4 and appointed his predecessor, Ibrahim Idle Suleiman, to replace him.

The Supreme Court subsequently declared the dismissal null and void, saying the president had failed to follow the constitutional procedures required to remove the chief justice. It also accused the presidency of attempting to interfere with a pending constitutional case.

The presidency had justified Baashe's removal by citing complaints from judges, judicial staff and legal professionals about the administration of justice and the need for judicial reforms.

In its statement, the Somali Future Council urged citizens to remain vigilant, warning of what it described as serious threats to the country's stability, population and statehood.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Legal Affairs Somalia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The opposition coalition also placed responsibility for the escalating political crisis on Mohamud, accusing him of being at the centre of the dispute.

It warned that the president would bear responsibility for any consequences arising from the situation.

The confrontation comes amid a broader dispute between the federal government and opposition leaders over constitutional amendments, electoral arrangements and the future of Somalia's political transition.

The government has maintained that the constitutional changes provide a legal basis for its electoral roadmap, which schedules parliamentary elections for April 2027 and a presidential vote in May.

Opposition leaders, including the Somali Future Council, have rejected the government's approach and called for an inclusive political agreement on elections.

The latest developments have raised concerns about judicial independence and the potential for further political instability in a country already facing security challenges from Al-Shabaab militants.

The federal government had not immediately responded to the opposition council's latest accusations.