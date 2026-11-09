Liberia: CDC Koijee Says He Is 'Returning to Base' After Nearly Two Years Abroad

Jefferson T. Koijee, secretary general of the opposition Congress for Democratic Change, says he is ending nearly two years away from Liberia. In a Facebook post Sunday afternoon, he said his "mission is now successfully accomplished."

"I'm returning to base with renewed vigor!" Koijee wrote. He did not say when he would arrive or where he has been living.

The former Monrovia mayor posted from Israel. He said he had completed a course titled "Government, Politics and Policy in Israel" and had met President Isaac Herzog. He did not say which institution offered the course.

"It has been nearly over two years now outside of the motherland. This is indeed my very first time since I was born to be this long away from my dear and noble country!" Koijee wrote.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He closed with a line almost identical to the one former President George Manneh Weah sent to the CDC's Martyrs' Day commemoration in Kinjor, Grand Cape Mount County, a day earlier.

"2029 VICTORY IS INDEED OUR FINAL DESTINATION!" Koijee wrote. Weah's message, delivered on his behalf by former Foreign Minister Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, said: "Our 2029 victory is our final destination."

Koijee also wrote: "The people must have their own redemption in their hearts, souls, and hands, and that shall be absolutely non-negotiable!"

Koijee has described himself as a victim of political persecution by the Boakai administration. In May, he said his personal property had been destroyed when the CDC's national headquarters was demolished on Aug. 23, 2025, FrontPageAfrica reported.

Last month, Koijee said he had handed a disputed property on 19th Street, Coleman Avenue, in Sinkor to Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung, FrontPageAfrica reported. He said the handover was not an admission of wrongdoing and that he would keep up political activity toward the 2029 elections.

Most of Sunday's post was about Israel. Koijee wrote that the course had given him a deeper understanding of the Knesset, Israel's 120-seat parliament. He said it showed him how coalition governments are assembled and how proportional representation shapes the country's politics.

He thanked Herzog for "according me the great opportunity to meet with him personally." He also thanked him for giving Gadi Eisenkot, the opposition leader, the chance to form a government.

Herzog gave Eisenkot, a former military chief of staff who leads the Yashar party, the mandate on Saturday. Parties holding 67 seats recommended Eisenkot after the Oct. 27 election, against 46 for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel Hayom reported. Eisenkot has until Dec. 6 to form a government, with a possible extension.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Koijee also thanked Moti Ajami, whom he identified as deputy mayor of Rishon LeZion. He said Ajami attended the meeting and that the two "shared our vision for both of our countries."

Herzog's office had not publicly confirmed the meeting as of Sunday evening.