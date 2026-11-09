Liberia: CSA Boss Warns of Growing Graduate Unemployment

MONROVIA — Civil Service Agency (CSA) Director General Dr. Josiah F. Joekai has warned that Liberia risks producing more university graduates than its economy can absorb, citing a growing mismatch between academic qualifications and labour market demands.

Speaking Friday, November 6, at the induction ceremony of newly elected officials of the Adjunct Faculty Association of the University of Liberia, Joekai expressed concern over the increasing number of students pursuing degrees in fields with limited employment opportunities.

He said many students enter universities without adequate career counselling, reliable labour market information, or a clear understanding of emerging employment opportunities.

According to him, significant numbers of students continue to pursue degrees in public administration, business administration, management, and political science, while Liberia faces shortages of qualified professionals in engineering, medicine, agriculture, science, information technology, and technical fields.

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Joekai warned that the imbalance could worsen graduate unemployment and underemployment while leaving critical sectors without the skilled workforce needed for national development.

"We must therefore strengthen connections between academic choices, individual abilities, and the evolving needs of our economy," he stressed.

The CSA boss, himself a political science graduate of the University of Liberia, acknowledged the importance of traditional academic disciplines but emphasized the need to align educational choices with changing economic realities.

He disclosed that discussions were underway with University of Liberia President Dr. Makaya on establishing structured career counselling and professional guidance services to help students make informed academic decisions.

According to him, the proposed initiative would provide guidance from admission through graduation, helping students identify their strengths, understand employment trends, and explore opportunities in sectors experiencing skills shortages.

"Education must prepare young people for meaningful employment, entrepreneurship, innovation, and productive participation in society," Joekai said.

He urged the incoming leadership of the Adjunct Faculty Association to collaborate with the university administration in advancing the initiative.

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Joekai also challenged lecturers to move beyond classroom instruction and examinations by providing mentorship that equips students with professional competence, ethical values, and practical skills.

"Your mentorship can help prepare graduates who possess the competence, adaptability, and professional judgment required to succeed," he added.

Meanwhile, the CSA Director General called on the association's newly elected officials to demonstrate transparency, accountability, and integrity while advocating for improved working conditions and professional development opportunities for faculty members.

He maintained that effective leadership must be measured by tangible institutional improvements, stronger member participation, and the professional opportunities created.

However, Joekai did not provide statistics on annual university graduate output or the extent of Liberia's skills shortages. No timeline was announced for introducing the proposed career counselling program.