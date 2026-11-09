Liberia: Weah Turns Martyrs' Day Into 2029 Political Battle Cry

KINJOR — Former President George Manneh Weah has declared his Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) party's determination to reclaim state power in 2029, while accusing President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's administration of using state institutions to intimidate political opponents.

Speaking Saturday, November 7, during the CDC's Martyrs' Day commemoration in Kinjor, Grand Cape Mount County, Weah expressed confidence in the party's political future following its defeat in the 2023 presidential election.

"2029, victory is our final destination," Weah declared, signaling the opposition party's ambition to return to power.

The former president also called on the Unity Party-led government to respect the outcome of the 2029 elections and peacefully relinquish power if defeated.

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"We expect the Unity Party government to submit peacefully to the decision of the Liberian people in 2029," he said, emphasizing the importance of constitutional transfers of power.

Weah further accused the administration of political persecution, particularly over what he described as the continued detention of former Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor.

"I stand in solidarity with our former Vice President, Madam Jewel Howard-Taylor. Her continued detention is political persecution. I condemn it and call for her immediate release," he stated.

However, Weah provided no evidence during his remarks to substantiate the allegation of political persecution.

President Boakai, in an August 27, 2026, national address, rejected allegations of politically motivated prosecution, maintaining that his administration would neither persecute nor protect individuals because of their political affiliations or public positions.

Meanwhile, Weah urged the government to stop what he characterized as the use of the justice system to intimidate opposition figures.

Turning to the significance of Martyrs' Day, the CDC political leader paid tribute to deceased party members and pledged to preserve their legacy.

He assured bereaved families that the sacrifices of fallen partisans would remain central to the party's history.

The commemoration brought together hundreds of CDC supporters and senior party officials to honor members who lost their lives during the party's political struggles.

Martyrs' Day commemorates the November 7, 2011, confrontation between security forces and CDC supporters at the party's headquarters in Monrovia, which reportedly left two people dead and several others injured during tensions surrounding the presidential runoff election.

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The annual observance has since become an important occasion for the CDC to remember its fallen members and renew calls for justice and accountability.

This year's commemoration also provided Weah an opportunity to rally supporters around the party's 2029 electoral ambitions while intensifying criticism of the governing Unity Party.